Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
4h

All of this should have been a warning 11 years ago about the dangers of compromising your integrity in service to this lunatic dipshit.

Comey may claim until he’s blue in the face that he was being the last honest boyscout - whatever. He announced that a federal investigation was being opened into Hillary Clinton one week before the election and contrary to department policy. It dropped her consistent 5% lead in the polls to 2% which is what she won by. There is no Trump presidency without James Comey.

It’s why it’s completely futile to ever expect praise or thanks from a malignant narcissist. There is never gratitude for past achievements. There is only rage where they believe you failed them.

Which is to say I hope Nicki Minaj and Bill Maher enjoy the choices they’ve made in life.

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
2h

Ok lovely people, I am peacing out for the day. Today is hub's and my 36th wedding anniversary and we are gonna do some fun stuff. Watching/reading about the shit show doesn't count! Laters!

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