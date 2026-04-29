Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tecolote's avatar
Tecolote
1h

Of all people, Kash is surely aware that the term "86" is used when the bartender has decided that you've had enough and it's time to leave.

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1hEdited

These motherfuckers are relentlessly stupid. Most pathetic little bitches in the history of pathetic little bitches.

Good luck proving Comey put the shells together, let alone malicious intent.

And to think Jimbo could've stopped all this by doing absolutely nothing, but chose to needlessly reopen the Hillary investigation 10 days before the election instead. He deserves due process, but he doesn't deserve sympathy or respect. Fuck him.

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