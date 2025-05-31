Wonkette

ziggywiggy
2h

Another good reason to get out of NYC. Too many people to try to avoid when the inevitable happens. Covid was a horror movie here, don't want to live through a reboot of that film.

Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.
2h

In early 2020 my next door neighbor, a healthy construction contractor with two big trucks, a small crew and some newish equipment, let me know masks, vaccines and all that stuff don't work and he would "take his chances."

Of course he got sick and ended up in an ICU.

He survived and came home where his extended family stepped in to keep him in his home and fed. His construction equipment and trucks had to be sold. His crew had moved on. His company was gone. I sold him a car for a rock bottom price so he could commute to and from medical appointments. He ended up on Medicaid. His credit was shot and capitalism declared him an un-person.

Fast forward to today and he has a smaller used truck and does odd jobs and handyman stuff. I have hired him once in awhile.

He voted for Donnie. He still thinks Medicaid is bad.

This time I will tell him that he should look into used Tesla products being unloaded by tree hugging liberals for rock bottom prices.

I am done with him.

