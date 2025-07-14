From the Season 3 Rosie O’Donnell Show intro

The commander-in-chief of the most powerful army on earth fears no man, but Rosie O’Donnell is no man! She’s his natural enemy, a mouthy older New York lady who sees right through his spray-painted exterior into his lecherous, huckster soul, and remembers back to ‘91 when his Trump Shuttle planes got hauled off of the tarmac at LaGuardia.

And for whatever reason, with his MAGA QAnon base in an uproar over his refusal to release the Epstein files like he’d promised them, Trump’s brain turned to her, and the way she threatens his very humanity.

Would the John Roberts Six let him do such a thing? Who knows anymore!

Are you even surprised that the scariest “homegrown” specter in Trump’s addled Swiss-cheese brain is not a thug who hits old ladies on the head with a baseball bat on the subway after all, but beloved talk show hostess, comedian and everybody’s fun aunt Rosie O’Donnell? Whatever triggered him to think of her during his Saturday morning throne time?

Maybe he follows her on TikTok?

Or maybe thinking about his times with Epstein made him nostalgic for his punching bag of decades?

How can he hate the Queen of Nice, Aunt Rosie? Let’s rewind to a more innocent time, 2006, when Donald Trump was a mere gameshow host, beauty pageant owner and teen dressing-room creeper who had only bankrupted four companies so far, and Rosie O’Donnell was much more successful and influential than him and a co-host on “The View.”

Trump had just forced Miss USA Tara O’Connor to tearfully apologize for getting drunk and kissing Miss Teen USA Katie Blair in public, and O’Donnell became the first mainstream media person to speak out about his “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie” ways. And oh boy did she strike his most tender nerves, telling him to “sit and spin” on his moral compass:

He responded, telling People magazine she was “a woman out of control” and saying he planned to sue her for pointing out he was a broke-ass loser.

“You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

Ew ew ew ew blick bleck bletch blorp blergh.

He never did sue her, though, and in 2012 after O’Donnell had a heart attack, he tweeted, “Rosie, get better fast. I’m starting to miss you.” She replied, “Well thank u donald – i must admit ur post was a bit of a shock … r u trying to kill me?”

But not long after, he was back at punching her, because the base loved it. During a debate in 2015, Megyn “Blood From Her Wherever” Kelly asked about his fondness for calling women “fat pigs, slobs, dogs and disgusting animals,” and he got a big hee-haw laugh from his dumbshit woman-hating supporters for zinging “just Rosie O’Donnell.”

UURRHURRRDRRR.

Rosie O’Donnell is by all accounts a lovely person, who gives generously to charity, and rose as a star of stage, screen and TikTok on her own lesbian mom terms. She’s making a documentary about a program for training service dogs in prison, inspired by her child’s service dog, which she got with the help of her friend Lyle Menendez.

And she still gets plenty of work, like playing a virgin lesbian nun deflowered by Miwwwanda in the only watchable plotline of the otherwise atrocious “And Just Like That.” Two months ago the New York Times ran a lovely profile of her life in Dublin, where she moved after the election with her youngest child. Her father is from Ireland; the O’Donnells are an old clan descended from Niall of the Nine Hostages, High King of Ireland at the beginning of the fifth century.

And Rosie is not one to back down either! She smacked back on Instagram, with that famous photo of one of the rare times Trump looked genuinely happy.

rosie A post shared by @rosie

hey donald – you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze you build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists you crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power you sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma you lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist you are everything that is wrong with america – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan i’m not yours to silence i never was 🇮🇪 rosie

Then she went on RTE Radio to drag him some more:

I told the truth about him on a show called “The View” […] he had just had a press conference for the Miss Teen USA from his pageant who had been caught in the Village kissing a girl. […] He was furious. And so he had her crying on the TV for embarrassing America and it looked very much to me like a pimp with his prostitute. So we were live five minutes after, and that was the topic. And I simply told the truth about who he is as a person, facts, no lies. No hyperbole, just facts. And he went crazy. That was 2006, and he still uses me as a punching bag and way to rile his base.

Will his distract-riling work this time? Will the base now forget all about those Epstein files Trump promised them, the self-immolating economy, the closing hospitals, the ICE thugs roaming the streets? A huckster guy’s gotta try!

Last word to her.

