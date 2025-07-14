Wonkette

Mr blob
“Quick what can I do to change the topic from the Epstein list”

Bomb Iran? “No I did that two weeks ago”

“I’ve GOT IT. Threaten a woman who hasn’t been on tv in years and once called me mean names on Twitter!”

Masterful gambit sir

Chemical
Today I learned that Rosie O'Donnell is living this quiet life in Ireland. I hadn't thought about her in years, but apparently Trump thinks about her all the time.

