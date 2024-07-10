With “Katie Johnson” and #TrumpPedoFiles trending on Xitter, time for an unrefreshing refresher to the many ties between dirty old creep Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. (Or don’t! This article is not for everyone!)

A plaintiff with the pseudonym “Katie Johnson” filed a lawsuit in April 2016, repped by lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming Trump raped her when she was 13. But she dropped the suit under strange circumstances that November and has been hiding ever since, her lawyer citing threats. So, any claims that Trump raped her when she was 13 are neither proven nor disproven in court.

But they sure are right on brand for Trump!

Trump and Epstein had an “epic bromance.”

Trump partied with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years, and they were photographed together dozens of times. Trump’s in Epstein’s little black address book 16 times, and Trump left Epstein phone messages. Trump is on the flight logs of the Lolita Express seven times, once with Eric.

Epstein and Trump shared women. They both dated the unfortunately named Celina Midelfart, a Norwegian cosmetics heiress whom Trump squired about town in 1998, when she was 25 and Trump was 52. She was with Trump at an old-man-young-model-mingle party the night he met one Melanija Knavs. A 2021 story in Rupert’s raggiest rag the Daily Mail has photos of Midelfart with both Trump and Epstein, also of Midelfart and Epstein visiting Mar-a-Lago in 1995. Midelfart also took at least 13 trips on Epstein’s private jet. From a 2016 New Yorker profile of Melania:

[Melania] met Trump in 1998 at the Kit Kat Club in New York, at a party thrown by Paolo Zampolli, the owner of a modelling agency. Their courtship story is as chaste as its backdrop is louche: Donald saw Melania, Donald asked Melania for her number, but Donald had arrived with another woman — the Norwegian cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart — so Melania refused. Donald persisted.

Also Anouska De Georgiou. In 1994, the London Daily Mirror reported that Epstein introduced De Georgiou to Trump and Maxwell, and that Maxwell often introduced Trump to her “friends”:

[Trump] met London model Anouska De Georgiou at a party in Manhattan. Several American millionaires already had their eyes on Anouska. But she was there with Robert Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine, who has introduced several of her attractive friends to the property developer. Trump flew Madam Maxwell and the model south to the sunshine state where all three enjoyed a happy weekend together. When they returned to New York, Anouska was installed in one of Donald’s many apartments there.

Anouska later described Trump as “generous-spirited,” and claimed to have been abused by Epstein.

Trump openly creeped on young women and used them to attract business connections to his parties. He sponsored, hosted, and judged Elite modeling’s Look of The Year contest with models as young as 14, and teenage models said the agency required them to attend dinners and events with him. He bought the Miss Universe Organization, including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, and bragged about going backstage while teen girls were changing.

He opened Trump Model Management, and hosted parties at the Plaza Hotel where “wealthy friends, high-rollers from his Atlantic City casinos, and potential Trump condominium buyers could meet models.”

Male witnesses told the Daily Beast about the social life of Trump in the ‘90s, “partying in a room with cocaine, very young women and underage girls, and rich, old men there to … fuck them.”

“Trump was in and out. He’d wander off with a couple girls. I saw him. He was getting laid like crazy. Trump was at the heart of it. He loved the attention and in private, he was a total fucking beast.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, while at the height of his “Pussy Posse” fame, thanked Trump for offering “one-stop date-shopping.”

It’s all very pimp-scented.

Trump and Epstein creeped on young girls together. In ‘92 Trump and Epstein hosted a party at Mar-a-Lago with 28 young models, with themselves as the only male guests. The organizer was aghast and complained, “Donald, this is supposed to be a party with VIPs. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein? … I know Jeff really well, I can’t have him going after younger girls.”

Trump reveled back then in his and Epstein’s mutual horny-chickenhawking proclivities, telling New York Magazine in 2002, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

And then there’s footage of them creeping at a party together, and the only time Trump has ever looked truly happy:

And that is the filthy ecosystem in the background of the lawsuit filed in April of 2016 by the woman with the pseudonym “Katie Johnson,” who claimed Trump raped her repeatedly when she was 13. The suit was withdrawn seven months later, right before the election, with Johnson’s lawyer Lisa Bloom claiming it was due to “numerous threats” against her. Bloom claimed her firm’s website was hacked, that Anonymous had claimed responsibility, and that death threats and a bomb threat came in afterwards.

The publicist who was claiming to rep Johnson turned out to be a shady former Jerry Springer producer, and Katie Johnson herself disappeared. Media dropped the story because without Johnson’s cooperation there’s no way to verify if her claims are true, or if she even exists. Then again, there’s no way to prove that they aren’t.

The allegations are explosive. She sued both Trump and Epstein for a hundred million dollars, claiming they raped her multiple times at Epstein’s New York home over a four-month time span, when she was just 13 and had come to New York to model, and instead she got lured into being a “sex slave” for Epstein’s horrific old-man orgies. She claims Trump and Epstein took tandem naked “massages” together, and she saw Trump get a “massage” from another 13-year-old girl. Johnson claims she had to jerk off Trump herself, and perform in a threesome with him and a 12-year-old girl, where he forced them to perform together for him, and give him a blowjob together.

Johnson also claims that a different time she was tied to a bed and raped by Trump, he slapped her when she asked him to wear a condom, and when she cried and said she was worried about getting pregnant, Trump threw money at her and screamed “get a fucking abortion.” Then, Trump and Epstein got into a bitter fight because Trump rudely took her virginity before Epstein could, and Trump screamed at Epstein that he was a “Jew bastard.”

Could it be entirely invented, sure, but it’s mighty interesting how the story lines up with what we’d all later learn about Trump and Epstein’s close ties and shared proclivities. And this lawsuit dropped way before all of Trump’s 26 other sexual misconduct accusations became public, showing the same pattern of an enticement with a job, followed by “I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Trump fits the description of “Doe 174” in the Epstein documents. Business Insider’s analysis cross-referencing filings from transcripts of depositions from Sarah Ransome, Virginia Giuffre, and Epstein's Palm Beach housekeeper Juan Alessi solves the acrostic of the identity of Doe 174, who is identified as an Epstein friend who hung out at his house sometimes.

Trump appears in a filing from Alan Dershowitz’s own lawyer, who repeated Sarah Ransome’s claim that she had a friend who was "one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump" and that the friend said she had sex with Trump in Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Dershowitz’s lawyer brought it up as part of a claim that Ransome is a liar, because Ransome claimed to have video footage, but didn’t have any, so therefore the underlying claims couldn’t possibly be true.

"She told me how he kept going on about how he liked her 'pert nipples,' […] Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw."

YEEEEEK, WTF.

Dershowitz admits to getting a massage at Epstein’s but claims it was from some old Russian woman, and he kept his underwear on.

Trump and Epstein shared Bill Barr. Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr’s dad hired an under-qualified young Epstein to teach at Dalton high school. Epstein died in Bill Barr’s prison, the result of what Bill Barr called “the perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Trump’s Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta brokered Epstein’s extremely lenient plea deal in 2008, and Trump downplayed Acosta’s role and defended him.

Trump and Epstein shared Steve Bannon. Lachlan Cartwright, the former National Enquirer editor and the Wall Street Journal’s source for the original Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels hush money story, reported that Epstein approached Steve Bannon in 2017 and asked for PR help to rehab his image.

Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell well. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is,” he said, after Maxwell was arrested on charges of transporting children for illegal sex acts. What. The. Fuck.

Trump balked and dithered when Fox interviewers asked him if he would declassify Epstein files. “I guess I would. I think that less so because, you don’t know, you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would. I don’t know about Epstein so much as I do the others. Certainly about the way he died. It’d be interesting to find out what happened there, because that was a weird situation and the cameras didn’t happen to be working…”

Yes, it sure would be interesting to find out.

Also we’ve already found out plenty! At least 26 women, dozens of corroborating witnesses, Trump’s own words, and a couple of juries saying Trump is a sex pest and rapist … the GOP and his whackadoodle cult will never care nor mind. A lotta them are a bit underage-rapey themselves!

Anyway, thanks for coming along on this disgusting journey!

[Vanity Fair/ New Yorker/ Daily Beast/Business Insider via Yahoo /Court Documents]

