Restaurant workers in Compton helping a sheriff’s deputy exposed to tear gas

Donald Trump has been slobbering to dispatch federal forces to get violent at protesters ever since the Black Lives Matter demonstrations during his first term, when General Mark Milley and other advisers succeeded in holding him back. And really long before that, he said to Playboy in 1990 about the Chinese government, “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak.”

Now Trump is making his longtime power-want come true: by decree of a Holy Memo, Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth has taken over command of the California National Guard, and 2,000 troops are being deployed on the streets of Los Angeles for at least 60 days over protests against ICE. Boozehound Pete is also heaving that the MARINES are itching to come in, because apparently nothing else is happening anywhere else on earth. Trump isn’t ruling that out, and Blackhawk helicopters have been seen hovering over the city. Bone Spurs also encouraged the federales to hit any citizens that spit on them, and tried to make that stick as a slogan.

This shitshow kicked off because the Department of Homeland Security has tripled its quotas for immigration arrests to 3,000 a day — Stephen Miller had a temper tantrum, you see — and has desperately been going after the people its Gestapo thugs can find most easily: people working jobs, parents going to their kids’ graduations, high school students and kids on their way back from volleyball practice, asylum seekers and students attending their immigration check-ins like they are legally obligated to do.

On Friday ICE descended military-style, with drones, tactical gear and weapons, trying to do raids in south Los Angeles and Paramount, California, at a clothing wholesaler, two Home Depots, and a Dale’s Donut shop. (Home Depot upsets Stephen Miller.) And they were met with BIG resistance, which continued through the weekend.

First ICE descended on Ambiance Apparel, a clothing import company in LA’s fashion district, putting employees up against the wall, collecting their information and photographing them, and taking away a dozen or so whose papers were not in order. Protesters got wind of this and converged. David Huerta, president of SEIU-USWW and SEIU California, which represents more than 700,000 service workers, was arrested, pepper-sprayed and injured. And then ICE started firing flash-bangs and tear gas at the crowd.

ICE called for help from the LAPD, which was delayed because it had no idea enforcements were going on, plus of all the damn tear gas canisters in the road.

Then later in the afternoon, hundreds of protesters also began gathering near the Federal Building and Metropolitan Detention Center in LA, where detainees are being held, and crowds grew around there throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, ICE gathered to stage near a Home Depot in Paramount, a working class, predominantly Latino suburb near Compton, we guess because criminals and terrorists are known to spend their weekends working on home improvement projects. (Maybe Stephen Miller experienced some sort of formative rejection at this Home Depot location. It’s possible!) Protesters arrived, then police arrived, and clashes continued through the night, with flash-bang grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets shot at the crowd; one hit a British photojournalist. Protesters blocked the road with flaming trash, and then a flaming car, and the crowd finally began to disperse around midnight.

By the way, ICE did not arrest anyone at the Home Depot. In fact after all of that, over the weekend, ICE succeeded in arresting just 44 people for immigration offenses. Wasteful, fraudulent abuse!

Trump quoted himself with venom for California officials Saturday night:

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!" –President Donald J. Trump

Then he issued his MEMO that he was sending in the National Guard, without the request or consent of Newsom, and congratulated the National Guard on a "job well done” at 2:41 a.m., about six hours before the National Guard actually got there.

Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!

He doesn’t actually get to decide if protestors wear masks — we must thank him for his attention to this matter! — but he sure is enjoying rubbing in all of our mugs how ICE has been wearing masks, and not showing any badge numbers or identification. What do they have to hide? Maybe that they are not really ICE at all, just a bunch of Proud Boys and neo-Nazis that Pete Hegseth met at church camp? Who knows! They are secret!

Also, legally the National Guard is not supposed to provide more than logistics and support, Newsom and Bass made it clear they were not invited, and Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act. And nobody is supposed to be shooting or hitting anybody! Much less the government and its own tax-paying citizens! But his secret police are hitting, and gassing, and flashbanging, and shooting rubber projectiles at unarmed protesters, and just being massive dicks in general.

Sunday, in spite of Trump’s holy decree, or perhaps fired up because of it, protests continued on, BIGLY. Protesters blocked the 101, kicking gas canisters at police, and thousands showed up in Downtown LA.

Some were line dancing!

Meanwhile, Sunday night bridge-builder Gavin Newsom has formally asked for his powers back. Maybe Steve Bannon or Charlie Kirk could put in a good word for him? Posted he:

I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command. We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California.

Kamala Harris issued a statement also:

Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to promote chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division. This Administration’s actions are not about public safety – they’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process. Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful. I continue to support millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.

The famously reactionary LAPD issued a statement that the protests were peaceful.

But Trump only ramped up his rhetoric, of course.

A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The only invaders are the masked ICE goons and uninvited federal troops, of course.

Right-wing conspiracy theory content creators are creaming their jeans over the whole spectacle, and they have been waiting for decades for MARTIAL LAW. Now it feels closer than ever!

Alex Jones has been tapping on InfoWars as fast as his fingers can go: “Sunday Emergency Broadcast! Trump Sends National Guard To Los Angeles As Leftists Launch Their Promised Insurrection!” He is sure that it is a FALSE FLAG, because he does not know very many words. Nicole Shanahan thinks the protests are being staged by the CIA, which is confusing, since Trump is in charge of that now. OR IS HE?!

Any theory will do! So long as it’s not that thousands of people are infuriated with ICE’s lawless reign of terror!

This story is ongoing, and we will keep you posted!

[LA Times: Ice Arrested a Union Leader, Does Trump Know What That Means? / LA Times: What really happened outside the Paramount Home Depot? The reality on the ground vs. the rhetoric / Guardian / CBS]

