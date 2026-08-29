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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

Who else remembers when Prick Scott was all over TV telling Venezuelan-Americans that grabbing Maduro would lead to new elections that would purge his regime?

The same Prick Scott who said we didn't do this just to steal Venezuela's oil...

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3hEdited

Probably a Communist . . .

“I am anti-imperialist. I am opposed to having the eagle put its talons on any other land.”

- Mark Twain, Oct. 15, 1900

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