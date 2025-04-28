Let us hold a moment of silence for the poor White House employee who was on presidential diaper duty early Monday morning when Donald Trump, after presumably stewing over a slew of negative polls showing that he’s less popular than liver cancer, let off a nuclear blast of a stinker.

And boy, are those polls bad. Large majorities of voters, unsurprisingly, loathe much of what Trump has done since his inauguration. A CNN poll has his approval at 41 percent. Polls from the AP and The Washington Post have him below 40 percent. The New York Times has him at a relatively robust 42 percent. These numbers are, as has been widely reported, historically awful for a president at the end of his first 100 days in office.

In fact, the only president who has ever been down this badly at this point in his term was Trump during his first administration.

And we haven’t even gotten to a lot of the bad results that he’s causing yet! Wait until his stupid trade war results in empty store shelves because product shipments from China have all but ceased. People who study supply chains have been sounding alarms. So we hope you’ve already bought all your kids’ Christmas gifts.

We know that President 200 Deals must have blown out his colon like it was a SpaceX rocket disintegrating over the Bahamas when he saw these poll numbers, because as ever, he disgorged all the bile and insecurity into a post on his vanity social media site, TruthSocial.

It’s so neat how for a decade, the world has had a direct pipeline into the arid wasteland that we laughingly refer to as Trump’s “mind.” We’re sure reading this stuff has in no way shortened our lifespan.

Whew, that is a lot of crazy. Let’s break it down into chunks and laugh together, for America:

Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS. The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters[,]

John McLaughlin is a GOP pollster who has been so deeply in the tank for Trump for years that anyone to the left of Dick Cheney discounts it. Nate Silver gives him a grade of C/D. He’s about as highly respected in the industry as swallowing glass.

Would it surprise you if you looked at the crosstabs for these polls and found that the McLaughlin tweet Trump is referencing is wrong? Both polls had about an even number of Harris and Trump voters in their samples. McLaughlin assumes his audience of mouth-breathing wingnut nitwits won’t check, and he’s probably right about that, at least.

These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals ...

“Negative Criminals”? That was Fiona Apple’s worst song! And it’s a sad, sad world, when a poll will break a demented Creamsicle just because it can ...

They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

If you’re going to make up polling percentages to prove how great you’re doing, at least come up with numbers that are not that obvious. Vladimir Putin has never gone above 88%. Even dictators know enough to have at least a tiny bit of plausibility here.

So what can Trump do to turn things around? Probably nothing, even if he was interested, which he’s not. But he can try and put out distractions that he’d rather we talk about, like his announcement on Sunday that he plans to bring back Columbus Day.

But wait, you are thinking, Columbus Day is in October. Why is Orange Julius Caesar making a stink about it now, in April, almost six months ahead of time? Well duh, he’s got to do something to take all our minds off how he’s a historically bad president with historically low poll numbers and a historically high number of people who relish his every moment of misery.

Still, despite the fact that it’s not widely celebrated like, say, MLK Jr. Day in January, we were unaware Columbus Day had ever gone anywhere. Apparently, we were misinformed:

So this is a sop to the Italian-American vote? We’re sure that’s a flawless plan.

They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but “WOKE,” or even worse, nothing at all!

We admit, a pretty good number of Columbus statues got taken down in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020. We were unaware that any of them were replaced with “woke,” whatever in the hell that means. Quite a few of them were put into storage, so maybe Trump could get a couple to put up in his incredibly tacky “Garden of Heroes,” should that project ever happen.

As for Trump’s comment that he will be “reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates and locations as it had for many years before,” the only response is What in the fuck are you babbling about? The day has only been a federal holiday since 1971, so it’s about as old as the bone spurs that kept Trump from going to Vietnam.

Before that, there were various celebrations of it locally here and there for decades. Italian-Americans used to celebrate their heritage in some places on the second Monday in October, but did not necessarily celebrate Columbus himself. And for good reason: the man was a genocidal nutcase. This is partly why a lot of American localities in recent years have turned Columbus Day into Indigenous Peoples Day, much to the chagrin of the angry white people and neo-Nazis who make up Trump’s voting base.

Columbus Day is not an official state or local holiday in plenty of places. Trump, despite what he thinks, has zero control over that. Though we suppose he could threaten to withhold funds to certain places unless all the citizens put on tricorn hats and gesture wildly with their hands while having simple conversations.

But the day is still a federal holiday. Federal employees still get the day off. Stores still have mattress sales.

In fact, if anything about Columbus Day is in danger of disappearing, it’s the mattress and other sales, simply because thanks to Trump’s trade war, there won’t be any products to put on the shelves in October.

In other words, Trump and his feral followers will still have Genocide Appreciation Day if they want it. The rest of us can use the day to laugh more at his poll numbers, which might be even lower in six months when no one can find toilet paper anymore. Again.

