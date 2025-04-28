Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Milliken's avatar
Douglas Milliken
1h

So 41% of Americans remain fucking morons. Got it. I am not consoled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
belfryo's avatar
belfryo
1h

40% still seems INSANELY high...America is SO full of idiots

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
328 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture