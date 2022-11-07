Meat-brained bilge pump Donald Trump has been anticipating a possible Republican majority in the House of Representatives after Tuesday’s election in the way we should have expected: by calling Republicans and asking them how many times they plan to impeach Joe Biden. Is it a lot? It better be a lot!

Rolling Stone reports :

Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach the president if they take control of the House, the sources said. He has also, the sources said, asked about what they would do to impeach certain high-ranking Biden administration officials. Trump’s questions have touched on potential timelines for any potential impeachment inquiries, as well as on how much support impeachment has in the Republican conference.

Trump was famously impeached twice, which is twice more than most every other president, because most every other president, no matter what else one could say about them, was not an insane, ranting toddler of a Mafia boss who saw the entire government as an instrument of revenge to be unleashed on his enemies at the expense of ever doing anything else.

Well, except for Grover Cleveland, who spent the four years in between his two terms in office baying for the blood of his enemies, probably. No, we’re not going to look that up.

So of course Trump wants Biden impeached multiple times. A minimum of three, anyway, so that he won’t go down in history as the most impeached president in the history of the republic.

Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner for House Speaker if Republicans retake the House, has privately said that a serious Biden impeachment process would likely be poor politics for the GOP[.]

This might be the only moment of self-awareness Kevin McCarthy has ever experienced, and it’s going to vanish the first time Marjorie Taylor Greene glares at him.

Trump himself has inquired about potential political pitfalls of impeachment in his conversations with lawmakers. “The [former] president definitely said Biden deserves it, but he also asked if it would even ‘work’ and if impeachment would be good for [Biden’s] polls,” says one of the sources, recalling a conversation that occurred in the past three months.

There is a strategic angle here, which is that Trump probably thinks Biden’s approval rating collapsing will weaken him ahead of the 2024 election.

But mostly what’s going on is that Trump has two guiding forces in his life: revenge and poll numbers. For him, there could be no worse fate than bad poll numbers.

Okay, exercise. Exercise and bad poll numbers, the twin demons of Donald Trump’s impoverished mind.

For once, yr Wonkette actually agrees with the reluctant GOP leaders who think impeachment would be bad politics for the party. Impeachment was always intended for serious misbehavior, which is why the founders made the process complicated and time-consuming. The majority of the public is likely to see impeachment of Joe Biden for what it is, which is petty revenge driven by a narcissist who still can’t accept that he lost the 2020 election.

Besides, the Republicans have such a robust legislative agenda. Cut Social Security! Cut Medicare! Cut spending! Do something about inflation! Do something about gas prices! Tell Ukraine to slurp shit and die! Most of them want to use their power the next two years on those extremely unpopular items, not on the unpopular pursuit of Joe Biden over his son having pictures of hookers on a laptop.

Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t matter what they want:

Regardless of how top Republicans feel, the party’s voters are keen on impeachment. A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll this string found that more than two-thirds of Republican voters believe their party should use control of the House to impeach Biden.

A Republican House majority is going to govern at the whims of whatever bats are clogging up the belfries of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, among others. To say nothing of Trump, who will spend the next two years yelling in public in between diaper changes (allegedly!) that the House better impeach Biden, or else.

It’s going to be a hell of a two years.

[ Rolling Stone ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?