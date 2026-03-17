Wonkette

Wonkette

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
29m

It is St. Patrick's Day!!!

What is Irish and stays out all night?

Paddy O'Furniture

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
24m

Technically OT but actually very related:

Aaron Rupar

‪@atrupar.com

Lieu: "I want the White House to send Kevin Hassett to every single TV channel and to every single swing House district where he can tell the voters of America that hurting consumers is 'the last of our concerns.'

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mhbatlqnqn2y

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