Twice-indicted, sexual abuser Donald Trump is still running for president, because that’s apparently what a majority of white Americans want. As far as unfortunate racial traits, I feel better about fried chicken and watermelon.



Trump, who is somehow still at large despite threatening special prosecutor Jack Smith and his family, campaigned Saturday in my home state of South Carolina. The rally in Pickens was packed, a regular fascist-palooza, and it was hot as the hell where Trump will spend eternity. According to Natalie Allison at Politico, US House Rep. Nancy Mace willingly surrendered the dregs of her dignity and raved over the turnout.

MACE: 30,000 people inside the perimeter at the rally today. 45,000 people outside the perimeter trying to get in. For a total of 75,000 people. Hearing there were more people lined up at 2 AM to get into the rally this morning than all other South Carolina events combined.

The proof of such a claim is lacking. Trump spoke on Pickens' Main Street during its Independence Day Spectacular. Put in perspective, the town itself has a population of a little more than 3,000. The entire population of the city of Greenville is just more than 70,000.

MACE: Iremember being the first person on national television to say he’s going to be the nominee, when the second indictment came down.

Congratulations, Kreskin, you’ve successfully predicted that Trump will carry South Carolina! But, hey, Mace reinforces the point that Republicans will pick their nominee based on number of indictments. Maybe Nikki Haley and Tim Scott can rob some banks Bonnie and Clyde-style and get back into the game.

I’m not wasting time discussing the bulk of Trump’s rambling nonsense, most of it racist and almost all of it lies. What stood out for me is his weird rant where he defended the honor of human flesh peddler Andrew Pickens. It’s part of a consistent theme of Republicans celebrating slavery. How very Party of Lincoln!

“They want to delete our legends,” Trump raved, as if the heat was getting to him. “We’re not letting them delete our legends …We’re not letting them delete General Pickens, either, that I can tell you! There will be no deletion of General Pickens!”

I doubt Trump knows the first thing about Andrew Pickens, who he kept calling a “great general, a great general,” like he was bluffing his way through an American History for Dummies remedial online course. Pickens was a slave owner who established the Hopewell forced labor camp (i.e. “plantation”) in western South Carolina. He served as brigadier general in the South Carolina militia during the Revolutionary War, but after the British delivered an ass whooping at the Siege of Charleston, he surrendered a fort and agreed to sit out the war. He was inspired to rejoin the fray when Tory raiders destroyed most of his property. After the war, he represented South Carolina at the Constitutional Convention and served in the US House of Representatives. Pickens, along with Francis Marion, Daniel Morgan, and Thomas Sumter, apparently inspired Mel Gibson's character in 2000's The Patriot.

“He’s become very famous today, I have to be honest,” Trump rambled on. “This thing is all over the world. They have it broadcast, look at all the fake news back there. It’s all over the world.” He suggested that the media might “start to say, ‘let’s look at Andrew Pickens. Let me see. What did he do wrong? Let’s change the name. Let’s change’ — Don’t let them change anything! Don’t let them change.”

No one is renaming Pickens County. This is not a thing. But he needs to rev up his racist supporters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who grew up nearby, spoke earlier at the rally and was roundly booed and called a “traitor,” even though he has repeatedly debased himself supporting this scumbag. Graham was bold enough to remain in the audience among the potential lynch mob and Trump couldn’t resist flexing his dominance over Graham.

“You know, you can make mistakes on occasion," Trump said. "Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham. We love Senator Graham."

"I know, it's half-and-half," he continued. "But when I need some of those liberal votes, he's always there to help me get them, okay. We got some pretty liberal people, but he's good."

Graham is hardly liberal and is apparently good for very little other than a cheap laugh at his expense.

Yeah, Mace is probably correct than Trump is the 2024 Republican nominee. Too bad she’s incapable of feeling shame over this development

[ Mediaite / Business Insider ]



