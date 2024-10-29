After Donald Trump’s Nazi rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and after the backlash to the vile, racist jokes from human zero Tony Hinchcliffe really got started, the Trump campaign started protesting that the “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” (You know, because they’re only really being forced to disavow the joke about Puerto Rico being an island of floating garbage, and not the one about Latinos pulling out or Black people carving watermelons for Halloween.)

They seem to be pretending Hinchcliffe’s joke was substantively different from the vile racism from the other speakers, or sounded any different than the Nazi message of Donald Trump, or somehow didn’t reflect his views about Puerto Rico. (He wanted to sell it after Hurricane Maria, reportedly. He despises Puerto Rico.)

However, it was noted early and often that the Trump campaign’s whining rang kind of hollow, since Hinchcliffe’s set was loaded into the teleprompter, which means it was seen and vetted by the Trump campaign.

Now the Bulwark reports another piece of evidence that Trump’s people saw all those jokes and were totally fine with them, namely that there was another joke in there originally that they did make Hinchcliffe kill. Yes, Hinchcliffe had a joke that offended them, or at least offended their sense of which voters they are currently hemorrhaging, i.e. women. It was a joke where Hinchcliffe called Kamala Harris a C-word.

All the racist jokes were fine, though!

The Bulwark explains:

“He had a joke calling [Vice President Kamala] Harris a ‘cunt,’” a campaign insider involved in the discussions about the event told The Bulwark. “Let’s say it was a red flag.”

Yeah, let’s say.

It didn’t even get as far as the teleprompter, reportedly. The campaign asked all the Nazis and other racists who were speaking that night to provide a copy of their speeches for vetting. That’s when they saw the C-word joke and were like nope! (Again, the racist ones were OK. It’s just that ever since Dobbs these darn women are acting like they don’t like being controlled by MAGA men and the campaign knows they hate Trump, so that joke was no good. Racism? Cool.)

When they found Hinchcliffe’s C-word joke, they asked him to take it out. He was like sure. They didn’t ask him to do anything with the racist jokes.

But but but! They protest that they didn’t see the other jokes because they weren’t in the script in the first place!

Those sources insisted that they did not spot the other objectionable lines in Hinchcliffe’s speech prior to him delivering it because they were ad-libbed. Hinchcliffe couldn’t be reached for comment.

Yeah OK.

There are currently articles all over the internet suggesting that having the entertainment at Trump’s Nazi rally call Puerto Rico an island of floating garbage might really be hurting the campaign in its final few days. The fallout is “spreading like wildfire” in Pennsylvania, says Politico, for example.

Meanwhile some Trump staffers, per the Bulwark, are pretty sure the whole controversy will blow over, because PFFFFFT cancel culture run amok!

“It’s a joke. People need to grow up,” one Trump adviser in the no-apology camp told The Bulwark. “This is what we’re campaigning against: PC culture run amok.”

As we were saying.

“Heading into the rally, we were called Nazis. Do voters really care about a comic telling a joke that offended people who weren’t going to vote for us? No,” a third campaign adviser said.

Oh, people are calling them Nazis even more now, post-rally! Also pretty much all Trump’s winning strategies depend on him peeling off a lot of Latino voters, especially in swing states. And it sounds like people maybe aren’t as inclined to vote for candidates who call them human garbage.

Huh.

For misogynistic pigfuck Trump staffers who are most upset to learn there was a really hilarious C-word joke that went untold, it was probably soothing that Elon Musk’s “America” PAC dropped an ad this weekend explaining that Harris is a “C-word.” The “joke” (ha! ha!) is that it stands for “communist”! Ha! Ha!

Unfortunately for those staffers the PAC pulled the spot and the original post appears to have been deleted — oh no! Is Elon Musk not a political genius whose instincts are to be trusted? — but Mediaite captured the text:

Warning: This ad contains multiple instances of the ‘C Word.’ Viewer discretion is advised. Kamala Harris is a ‘C word.’ You heard that right. A big ole ‘C word.’ In fact, all of the other ‘C words’ think she’s the biggest ‘C word’ of them all. That’s right. She’s a tax-hiking, regulation-loving, gun-grabbing communist. And the worst part? She’s proud of it. Kamala Harris: the ‘C word’ America simply can’t afford. See you nationwide Tuesday, November 5th.

Cool. Yet another great closing argument from the Trump side of things, for her.

It remains a mystery, as ever, why people think Trump and his campaign are a bunch of malevolent fucking creeps.

[Bulwark / Mediaite]

