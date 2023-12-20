We want to make something clear right now: When Donald Trump says he didn’t read Mein Kampf, it is perfectly fair to say, “I didn’t think he could read words in the first place.”

It is NOT acceptable to say, like some idiots in the Wonkette chat cave did because they are idiots, “Didn’t he keep a copy by his bed?” Because no, the answer is that he kept a copy of Hitler’s SPEECHES by his bed. (Which he may or may not be capable of reading.)

Yes, we are still on Trump being Literally Hitler. And we have a whole new quote about immigrants poisoning the blood of America. Because Trump wasn’t copying Hitler there. In fact, Hitler might have been copying Trump!

Last night in Iowa, Trump doubled down on the word salad and doubled down on the Hitler. On the word salad, he babbled about how he’s always saying they’re emptying out “insane asylums” to send people across the American border. He said people say he shouldn’t say “insane asylums,” but he feels he needs to say it. Why? Because in his stunted brain, it is 1905, the year his mangled father was born, and “insane asylum” is a normal thing to say.

As for the poisoning our blood:

Loading video

[H]e said on Tuesday night in a speech in Iowa that undocumented immigrants from Africa, Asia and South America were “destroying the blood of our country,” before alluding to his previous comments. “That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country,” Mr. Trump continued. “They don’t like it when I said that. And I never read ‘Mein Kampf.’ They said, ‘Oh, Hitler said that.’” He added that Hitler said it “in a much different way,” without making his meaning clear.

He didn’t read it! (Did he look at a pictorial version for German Hitler Youth or something?)

Plus, Hitler didn’t do a little sashay with his hands or snap his fingers when he said “poisoning the blood.” Trump does think of himself as quite a showman, so maybe he’s talking about whatever flair he adds to it when he says his version is “different” from Hitler’s “much different” version.

Undocumented immigrants, he added, “could be healthy. They could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s going to catch on in our country.” And he again said that they were “destroying the blood of our country” and “destroying the fabric of our country.”

The point is that it doesn’t matter which genocidal maniac Trump is copying, he is simply a sick disgusting fucking freak who has thoughts like these in his brain.

(Also, isn’t the “insane asylum” shit weird? Trump says if he was running “Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico” — overemphasizing the pronunciation of each country name to elicit racist reactions in his pig followers, we guess — he would definitely empty out all the “insane asylums” and send the patients to America. Because Trump lives in a DC Comics cartoon and he’s a moron.)

The New York Times reminds us how different Trump’s words are from the words from Mein Kampf:

In one chapter of “Mein Kampf” named “Race and People,” Hitler wrote, “All the great civilizations of the past became decadent because the originally creative race died out, as a result of contamination of the blood.” In another passage, he links “the poison which has invaded the national body” to an “influx of foreign blood.”

Yep, they sure are different.

In related news, Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, the ball of matted human butthair who pretty obviously wants to be one of New Hitler’s best boys, defended Trump, saying it’s “objectively and obviously true” that “illegal immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country.” See? He’s into Hitler stuff too.

Vance’s full quote was much more flowery and full of Nazi-excusing bullshit. He said it should be clear that Trump was talking about fentanyl:

Loading video

“First of all, he didn’t say immigrants were poisoning the blood of this country. He said illegal immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country, which is objectively and obviously true to anybody who looks at the statistics about fentanyl overdoses, and I think just one observation about the press as an organization: You guys seem far more upset about the guy who criticized the problem than you did about Joe Biden who’s causing the problem. If you watch the speech in context and you look at what’s going on, it is obvious that he was talking about the very clear fact that the blood of Americans is being poisoned by a drug epidemic. To take that comment and then to immediately assume that he’s talking about immigrants as Adolf Hitler talked about Jews is preposterous!”

Not immigrants, but illegal immigrants! Are those even people?

JD Vance is appalled and horrified the way you are mangling Donald Trump’s Hitler Remix words and acting like they are exactly like the original.

Trump’s version is eight minutes longer and has a whole different beat!

What we mean to say is that all Nazis should go fuck themselves, including any who made appearances in this article. You know who you are.

[New York Times / h/t JoeMyGod / vids via Ron Filipkowski / Republicans Against Trump]

