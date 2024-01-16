Trump coming out of a different court.

It’s the day after Donald Trump’s latest FLAWLESS VICTORY, in the Iowa caucuses, and Trump is celebrating accordingly.

Specifically, he’s on his Twitter knockoff Truth Social incessantly attacking E. Jean Carroll and reposting all the times she’s ever mentioned sex on Twitter. (Trump is the type of guy who thinks that if a woman has ever spoken positively of sex, she must be lying when she says she was raped. Because he’s human excrement.)

He’s doing this because today is the day his latest E. Jean Carroll defamation trial begins. He showed up at the courthouse to stare daggers at her, and to shitpost, before heading off to the New Hampshire primary. (Yesterday, three more of Trump’s lawyers quit his team, just as this trial was about to begin. Huh.)

Trump stomped his feet today and wailed, “I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION. E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, nastily calling her African American husband ‘an Ape,’ and her Cat, ‘Vagina.’” (He’s been screaming this for a while at his followers, every chance he gets. He was furious last year during the first trial — the one where he was unanimously found liable for sexual assault — that the judge wouldn’t let his lawyers tell the jury that Carroll had named her cat “Vagina T. Fireball.” Furious.)

His brain is melting over this — the cat named Vagina and the larger trial — as it has been for weeks. He posted today, “I have been considered an A-List celebrity for many decades,” as a way of explaining that he couldn’t possibly have raped her without it ending up in Page Six.

(LOL, Donald Trump has never been considered A-List. Ever.)

Is Trump’s guilt the question of the trial that begins today? It is not. Again, a jury last year unanimously found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation. Trump immediately left that courtroom and started defaming Carroll again. Today’s trial, however, is about specific comments Trump made about Carroll in 2019, when he was still president. And it’s not about whether he defamed her, it’s about how much money she gets. (She wants $10 million.)

The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, has ruled that given the jury’s findings in the first trial, Mr. Trump cannot now contest Ms. Carroll’s version of events — as he frequently does in public statements. “Mr. Trump is precluded from offering any testimony, evidence or argument suggesting or implying that he did not sexually assault Ms. Carroll, that she fabricated her account of the assault or that she had any motive to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote in an opinion on Jan. 9.

The judge explained to prospective jurors today that, “For purposes of this trial it has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll, that he knew when he made theses statements about Ms. Carroll … that they were false or with reckless disregard … ”

So he’s on his fake Twitter, defaming her and calling her a liar and saying he didn’t do it.

He wants to testify too. Of course he does.

For more of the background on this latest case, Maggie Haberman and her friends have you covered. For more of those charming Trump Truth Social posts, scroll down.

It is a mystery why Trump thinks it’s vital to post old tweets from Carroll like these:

Yes, it is a mystery what he’s trying to say.

Or what he means by all the magazine interview excerpts he’s putting up. Like these:

The National Pulse: “Other Facebook posts uncovered by The National Pulse shed further light on the mind of Trump’s accuser. Carroll, who penned an advice column for Elle magazine, posed questions for her audience including: ‘Big Dick Energy: Obama’s got it. Putin’s got it. Maxine Waters’s got it. Who’s on YOUR Big Dick Energy List?’ And ‘Let’s play Boff/Marry/Strangle. I’ll start: Ryan Seacrest, Dick Cheney, Steve Jobs. (And yes I KNOW the game is really called F/M/K)’.” Vanity Fair wrote, “The ‘E’ in ‘E. Jean’ stands for Elizabeth, a name she gave herself after growing up as Betty Jean. She lives in a cabin she calls ‘the Mouse House,’ surrounded by trees with trunks she’s painted a striking shade of pale blue. When she embarks on her road trip, in a Prius named Miss Bingley, she leaves behind her cat, Vagina T. Fireball.”

As of this writing, Trump has posted 30 times about Carroll today, not counting that thing where he reposts his own fake tweets.

Wonder who on his team is compiling all this for him. Hope it’s not one of his few remaining lawyers!

