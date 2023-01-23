Here is a story that will surprise you a whole lot if you're dumb: Donald Trump is almost surely going to come back to Twitter, and he's going to bone his own company to do it. What? Donald Trump running a company into the ground? That doesn't sound like him!

The rumors have been going around, and the empty spacesuit who bought Twitter has been trying to lure him back ever since he un-banned Trump. Anyone who knows anything about Trump can imagine it's probably been killlllllling him not to be able to tweet. But there's been this little matter of the licensing agreement for his shitty knockoff, Truth Social, which says that for a period of 18 months Trump had to agree to post any and all content on Truth Social a full six hours before he posted it anywhere else. The "TMTG Social Media Exclusivity Term," the clause is called.

Guess when it expires? Hooray, it is in June!

Rolling Stone reports that Trump is already "planning his first tweets," which is amazing, because how long does it really take to come up with UNSELECT COMMITTEE and STOLLEN ELECTION and OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!) and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE and SUPREME COURT LEAKER? Is he inventing new illiterate ways to misspell common English words?

This follows reporting from NBC News last week, which says basically the same thing, and also details Trump's ongoing efforts to get his Facebook back. (Reminder: he lost these things because he incited a domestic terrorist attack against the United States and tried to overthrow the government.)

Rolling Stone says Trump has been telling people that he's fine with fucking Truth Social.

When Trump first founded Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), he agreed to a “social media exclusivity term” that required him to “first channel any and all social media communications” to his Truth Social account for six hours before posting the content to other platforms, according to SEC filings .



Since late last year, former President Trump has informed several people close to him that he doesn’t want to re-up the exclusivity agreement with his social media company, Truth Social, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone . “There’s not going to be a need for that,” is how one of the sources recalls Trump describing his soon-to-expire contractual obligation.

He just doesn't want to. "There's not going to be a need for that." Translation: That doesn't provide Donald Trump with the attention he craves, so you're fucked, Truth Social!

We will note as we have so many times in the past that Devin Nunes gave up an entire seat in Congress to run Trump's cheap Twitter knockoff. Apparently he is still out there saying Trump doesn't want to go back to Twitter. Bless his heart. And here is the counterpoint to that:

One person close to Trump who has spoken to the ex-president recently about Twitter tells Rolling Stone on Sunday: “There is no way [Nunes’ statement] is true.”

Rolling Stone says the exclusivity agreement will renew automatically "unless notice is given," but one of its sources says Trump doesn't "want to make commitments" to extending it. He would still have to cross-post his all-caps toilet rantings on there, so maybe that will be another new job for one of the idiot-ass lawyers. However:



His agreement exempts posts as long as the content “specifically relates to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts,” according to the SEC filings.

So there's that.

Regarding all Trump's strenuous brainstorming over his first tweets, Rolling Stone 's reporting is breathtaking. Apparently one of his big ideas is a "slickly made, WWE-style campaign video" about him coming back to Twitter. We guess that's to appeal to people who saw his digital NFT trading cards and not only thought they were cool but were also stupid enough to buy them.

Also: A source] says Trump has privately rattled off possible topics in recent weeks for his initial barrage of new tweets, such as ones focused on insulting President Joe Biden and others comparing himself to Superman .

We'd love to hear a bunch of mental health professionals opine on Trump's obsession with being viewed as Superman, and how that squares with how he has absolutely zero in common with Superman.

Also:

According to one source familiar with the matter, Trump and some of his close allies have already brainstormed about him tweeting that, even though Big Tech tried to “silence” him over his lies about a “rigged election,” he was now back to make “the Left” miserable.

So basically what we typed above about him misspelling STOLLEN ELECTION a whole bunch, like a fucking moron.

What fresh hell that will be.

If you're still on Twitter, you can avoid all this grossness whenever it happens by preemptively blocking him. Just a little free PSA for ya.

