Sen. Rand Paul wrote a passionate defense of the Electoral College in Monday's Louisville Courier-Journal. He claimed Democrats are out to destroy the Electoral College, which he called "a friend to those who believe in limited government and our federalist system."

After the 2000 presidential election, Hillary Clinton told reporters, “it’s time to do away with the Electoral College and move to the popular election of our president."

He provides no context for Clinton's remarks, which came after the Supreme Court installed George W. Bush as president. Thanks to the Electoral College, the 2000 election came down to 537 votes in Florida when in reality, more than 500,000 more Americans voted for Al Gore. But this crackerjack system ensures that presidential candidates don't "[pander] to coastal population centers" — you know, where people live.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the popular vote by almost 7 million votes, but Donald Trump tried to exploit the Electoral College as part of his jacklegged coup. Paul concedes this "went too far and culminated in a mob disrupting the joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election." He supports the Electoral Count Reform Act, which is currently part of a larger omnibus spending bill he opposes. That's our Rand.

Responding to Paul's op-ed, Trump, a two-time popular vote loser, insisted Tuesday in a lengthy Truth Social rant that he doesn't care “whether they change the Electoral Count Act or not" ... BUT ... "probably better to leave it the way it is so that it can be adjusted in case of Fraud."

The only proven fraud in the 2020 presidential election was Trump's repeated attempts to steal the election.

He went on: "[But] what I don’t like are the lies and ‘disinformation’ put out by the Democrats and RINOS. They said the Vice President has ‘absolutely no choice,’ it was carved in ‘steel,’ but if he has no choice, why are they changing the law saying he has no choice?"

Trump absurdly believed that his own vice president could summarily reject the election they'd just lost. It makes no sense, but after a violent attack on the Capitol, we must now clearly restate the obvious. It's like putting up a sign on the shared office fridge saying, "Please don't drink straight from the milk carton."

Trump continued, "Simply put, it is the vice president did have a choice, and looking back at it now, the 2020 Voting Fraud was far greater than anyone thought possible, even with our Government, through the FBI changing the results of the Election by million and millions of votes."

Wait, now, the FBI is involved in Trump's rigged election fantasy? Maybe they coordinated with Hugo Chavez's ghost. Then Trump further incriminated himself and his legal stooge John Eastman:

"In other words, John Eastman and others were correct in stating that the Vice President of the United States had the right to do what should have been done. The only reason this change is being promulgated is to reform The Electoral Count Act so that the VP cannot do what they powerfully said he couldn’t do, but if it couldn’t be done, why are they making this law change? The whole thing is one big Scam!"

Monday, the House January 6 Select Committee referred Trump to the Department of Justice on multiple criminal charges. This might be a good time for him to shut up and stop confessing.

