Wonkette

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
2d

"They agreed to that"

They did- in Obama's treaty, that Trump destroyed.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2d

"Trump said Iran had until 7:44 PM to open Hormuz or he would bomb power plants.

Iran said it would bomb desalination plants in response.

Iran still refuses to open the Straits.

Trump announces he will not bomb power plants, citing “peace talks.”

Iran denies peace talks."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mhpzvcm4w22a

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