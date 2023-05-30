Donald Trump has shown his ass on Memorial Day for years now. You'll recall his 2015 message: "I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day!"

The one-term loser spent Memorial Day weekend 2020, when almost 100,000 Americans had died from COVID-19, tweeting gross sexist bile about Nancy Pelosi and Stacey Abrams. This year, he was his usual, petty unhinged self. He dropped this load on his Truth Social site:

“Biden’s Memorial Day message and Trump’s Memorial Day message.” — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1685363405

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL," it begins because Trump fundamentally doesn't understand this holiday. The entire rant's in all-caps, but I'll spare your eyes:



But especially to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country they love, and to those in line of a very different, but equally dangerous fire, stopping the threats of the terrorists, misfits and lunatic thugs who are working feverishly from within to overturn and destroy our once great country, which has never been in greater peril than it is right now. We must stop the communists, Marxists and fascist ‘pigs’ at every turn and, Make America Great Again!

This seems far less stable than what Jordan Neely reportedly said that scared passengers on a New York subway. Yet, an overwhelming majority of Republican primary voters are ready to give Trump the nuclear codes ... again.

PREVIOUSLY:

Happy Memorial Day From Donald Trump, Who Loves America More Than You Do



How's Trump Sh*tting On The Troops This Memorial Day? Get A Load Of THIS!

Trump isn't the only Republican candidate for president who spent Memorial Day vowing to crush his enemies under his stinky heel. Florida's part-time governor and aspiring despot Ron DeSantis offered a moving message of tyranny during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." He was asked why he couldn’t just wait to run for president until after Trump’s nightmare second term when DeSantis would still be a relatively young 50 who looks 70. Here’s his answer:



Because everyone knows if I'm the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms. I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dust bin of history.





“Desantis says Good Morning: “I will serve two terms, and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country.”” — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1685363242

DeSantis doesn't plan on serving two full terms as governor, so why should we believe he'd serve two full terms as president? He might bail if Vladimir Putin's job opens up.

Before we get to the creepy fascism, let’s take a moment to savor DeSantis recycling the same electability argument as John Kasich: "Yes, I’m losing bad in the primary, but polls show me winning in the general!" This argument is especially absurd because it presumes that Trump wouldn’t deliberately sabotage DeSantis if he did win the nomination. Trump talked tough in the 2016 primary but he was winning. DeSantis is losing and keeps losing.

Now on to DeSantis’s final solution pitch:

At least half the country — if not more — identifies as center left. That's a lot of people for him to "destroy." Republicans haven’t won the popular vote since 2004 for a reason. They can gerrymander themselves into power and install right-wing hack judges thanks to the Electoral College, but that doesn’t mean they’ve won any ideological argument.

The political landscape is bleak in Florida, but DeSantis hasn’t actually ended leftism there, either. He has attempted to marginalize queer people, ethnic minorities, and anyone who thinks differently from him, but he’s only succeeded in inspiring a resistance that has made allies of otherwise disparate groups. We have the numbers. We will eventually prevail. Smarter and even smugger bigots have tried to stomp out freedom in America and they almost always fail.

That’s not to say it’s easy. Fighting fascism is a slog, but Black folks have done it since we were brought to this nation. (We could use some more help, though.)

DeSantis is dangerous, but like most bullies, he's also pathetic. Last week, before he boasted about his top-secret plan to build a wall around "woke," he whined to Mark Levin about how the mean liberal media won’t swoon over his wife, Casey.

“If she were a Democrat, she’d be on every fashion magazine," DeSantis said, truly addressing the issues that are important to normal Americans. "They would be making her out to be the biggest deal. But because we’re conservative, we know that that’s not what happens. In reality, it will be the opposite, where they try to really attack."

DeSantis decries "identity politics" while laughably suggesting that Casey DeSantis is somehow an oppressed minority. It seems more likely that fashion magazines are judging Casey DeSantis based strictly on the content of her character. She willingly married Ron DeSantis, after all, and possibly believes "Thai" food is pronounced "thigh" food. One would think that if your spouse is leading a crusade against queer Americans, you shouldn't expect much affection from the fashion industry. But don't despair, Casey, there's always a potential photo spread in Guns & Ammo .

Here DeSantis reveals the limits of his fascist grip: He can't destroy the Left because we would no longer exist to approve of him, which he desperately wants. He can make us miserable but he can never make us like him.

Meanwhile, here is a Memorial Day message from an emotionally healthy US president:

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?