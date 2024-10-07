We all know that Donald Trump does not believe in science.

Climate change? Please, so the world’s oceans are going to rise a gazillionth of an inch, it just means that in a million years people in West Virginia will own valuable oceanfront property. Which will be great, it’s a poor state and the coal miners deserve a break. Viruses? Eh, they just disappear eventually, and if you can’t wait for that, you can drink bleach or shine an ultraviolet light up your own butthole to get rid of them. Astronomy? Meh, go ahead and stare down that eclipse without safety glasses. Show the sun who’s boss.

There is one science that Trump believes in, though: race science! Which is less science and more flat-out racism spoken with slightly more erudition than you might find at your average Klan cross burning, but is flat-out racism nonetheless. Though now that we think about it, your average Klansman is a modern-day Cicero, erudition-wise, when compared to Donald Trump.

Of course Trump is a Republican, so he can spew this racist garbage on a conservative’s podcast and that conservative (Hugh Hewitt in this case) doesn’t even blink.

Maybe Hewitt was confused, since he had tried to ask Trump about Kamala Harris’s proposal to deal with America’s housing crisis by building a lot more houses. Apparently this is a ridiculous idea for some reason. Anyway, it’s worth quoting liberally here, so we can get Hewitt’s statement and which darkened forest paths of his mind it sent Donald Trump meandering down:

HH: Well, she also wants to give $25,000 to new homebuilders. That’ll just drive up the price of houses, and then she says… DT: That’s going to drive the prices up, yeah. Your price is going to be $100,000 dollars more now. No, no, everything they want to do is wrong. First of all, you have to let the private sector do it. You just have to let them do it. She wants to go into government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed people. She wants to feed people governmentally. She wants to go into a communist party type of a system. When you look at the things that she proposes, they’re so far off. She has no clue. How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers. Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.

Somehow we went from “subsidies encouraging builders to build more housing are a bad idea” to “Hispanic migrants are genetically predisposed to murder” in 159 words and approximately 24 seconds. It’s impressive, in its own terrible way. The modern Republican Party is like thiiiiiiiiiiis close to putting a eugenics plank in its party platform.

If we’re going to go down this road, we must point out that Donald Trump is of German descent, and the Germans started two world wars, carried out the Holocaust, and gave America the Trump family that has been responsible for so much misery. Clearly, the Kaiser was not sending us or anyone else his best.

Hilariously, Trump, a guy who allegedly used to keep a copy of Mein Kampf on his nightstand, then pivoted with zero irony into why Jews should vote for him more.

We remain a bit surprised that Trump has not tried to sell MAGA-branded calipers in his campaign store, but there are still four weeks until Election Day. Hope springs eternal!

