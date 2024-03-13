While his former boss was in between pumping his fists at a UFC cage match, cold-calling CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to announce he wants to cut Social Security and Medicare (always popular), and argleblarghing about the BIDEN DOCUMENTS HOAX, the man known as “Trump Employee 5” in the Florida classified documents case, Brian Butler, sat down with Kaitlan Collins to dish some outrageous and insane details on Mar-a-Lago’s security situation.

You knew it was national-secrets-piled-in-the-shitter bad down there, and, but, yet, it was somehow even worse than that. “Spare master keys for every room floating around” bad, “rando foreign billionaire paying millions and getting secrets” bad, “frantic box moving with FBI agents literally walking in the front door” bad.

The poor guy’s speaking out now because Judge Aileen Cannon, in between granting delays, found time to give Trump his wish to have the witness list, grand jury testimony and other filings public, so his hyenas may attack whomever is on it, as is his custom. The list is not public yet, but Butler seems to think it will be soon.

“Instead of just waiting for it to just come out, I think it’s better that I get to at least say what happened than it coming out in the news, people calling me like crazy,” he told Collins. “The hope is I can get on with my life and get over this.” As has been said by every Trump prosecution witness ever.

You may wonder how he got here! Brian was a Trump employee for 20 years, and worked his way up to being in charge of all the vehicles at Mar-a-Lago. That’s how he found himself pressed into service stuffing 10-15 of Trump’s Beautiful Perfect Mind Boxes into a van and then onto a plane for Bedminster, NJ, as FBI agents and Trump lawyers were literally coming through the front door in June of 2022.

Brian apparently didn’t think a lot of it all at the time. But later that month things got weird. He saw Carlos de Oliveira, property manager and his best friend since he was 19, who told him Walt was coming to Mar-a-Lago alone, which was strange because his job was handing Trump Diet Cokes and carrying his bags. Carlos also said that the visit was a secret, double odd. And, triple odd, Walt was wanting him to ask Trump Yuscil Taveras (employee 4) how long security camera footage was saved, because “I think they’re looking for somebody there.” Turns out they were! Carlos and Walt!

Brian shrugged all this oddness off until he was spending his birthday weekend at the Hard Rock Cafe with Carlos when he got a call from Walt, who said “someone wants to make sure that Carlos is good.” Then Susie Wiles, who runs the current Trump campaign, texted him through Signal to ask the same thing.

Brian, fluent in criminal jive, answered, “Carlos is very loyal, he would not do anything to affect his relationship with the boss.” It was the correct answer, and minutes of hanging up, Carlos’s phone rang with Trump personally, to tell him he’d pay for his attorney. Brian realized at some point around then that he might should get his own attorney. “I knew it was coming, I just had a feeling ... In something like this, I think it’s better to look after it yourself.”

His vibes were correct. Carlos continued to press Brian multiple times to hire Trump’s attorney instead of his own, but Brian wisely wasn’t having it, which is why he is a witness and not a defendant today, though it cost him their friendship.

Last Brian heard from Carlos, he had a very chill attitude about the whole thing. “He adopted Trump’s attitude. ‘Everything is going to be fine. Biden moved boxes, everybody moves boxes.’”

And without the security footage, anybody could’ve. Brian reports there were multiple master keys, allowing anyone on staff to get access to any room, including the ones with the white boxes of documents Trump “declassified with his mind.”

Not only were the documents free and easy, so was Trump’s mouth. Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt was known to pay a million bucks to party with friends at Mar-a-Lago, though tickets were only $1,000 a person. Why such a fat tip? After one such evening, Pratt once plopped down in Brian’s limo and incredulously told his chief of staff that Trump had just told him what sounded like classified secrets about American and Russian nuke subs.

Like everybody else on the planet, Brian Bulter is outraged and confused that somehow the Old Boss is still getting away with all this shit.

“This is not a witch hunt. He can go on TV and say this, quote the PRA saying this and that, but it’s all bogus. But people believe him. You have the law-and-order president attacking agents, the special counsel, on almost a daily basis, when people took a sworn oath to follow the laws of this country. I don’t think that’s right ... he just can’t take responsibility for anything.”

Here’s what the world’s victimiest victim had to say about it:

Big day in Congress for the Biden Documents Hoax. He had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security. He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO. He had many docs in CHINATOWN, and they were moved all over the place, and heavily used. My boxes were moved by GSA, were secure, most carried clothing, shoes, sporting equipment, kitchen “stuff,” newspapers, pictures, magazines, awards, etc. The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I’m still fighting!!! MAGA



The balls on that guy. By the way, we still don’t know what happened to the documents that went to Bedminster. Trump lawyers pinkie-swore they searched and didn’t find any classified ones, and that was that. So where’d they go? Unsearched rumpus room? Buried with Ivanka? On a jet with MBS to a LIV golf course? Papering a parakeet cage at Putin’s dacha? It’s anybody’s guess.

Anyway, there’s still no trial date for the documents case. The next hearing is Thursday, and Cannon says she wants to hear arguments about Trump’s claims that he can’t be prosecuted because PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT and MAGICAL IMMUNITY.

So, more bullshit. But welcome to the cast of characters, Brian! Good luck with all the stalkers!

Sigh.

