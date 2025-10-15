Wonkette

Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
4h

Speaking of RFK the Lesser (and that’s saying A LOT), he wants to shitcan the polio vaccine.

He wants this because one of his quack doctor buddies did a half-baked study that vaguely links the aluminum salts in the vaccines to autism. The study had a sample size of FUCKING FIVE.

Cincinnatus
4h

Former special counsel Jack Smith (speaking to MSNBC’s Andrew Weissmann at an event at the University College London on Oct. 8: “If you think getting rid of the people who know most about national security is going to make our country safer, you do not know anything about national security.” https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jack-smith-rare-appearance_n_68ef94fee4b03d246405215c?origin=home-whats-happening-unit

