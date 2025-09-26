Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Obligatory:

"𝗧𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴, 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗲, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰."

~ President Theodore Roosevelt; May 17, 1918

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus's avatar
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus
2h

Reminder: Trump raped children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
440 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture