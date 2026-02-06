Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

As I recall, animal abuse is one of the standard signifiers for serial killers.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cookie Lady-Radical Left Scum's avatar
Cookie Lady-Radical Left Scum
4h

*Puts on K9 trainer hat for a moment*

The fact that there was a K9 there is no excuse. It’s just proof that their K9 is poorly trained and they know it. Which is the case 99.9% of the time.

I can’t watch it again because dogs crying out in pain and fear is only second to children crying out in pain and fear as a trigger for me.

I want the use of working dogs limited to detection and SAR because of these kinds of things. Abusing animals so they can use them to terrorize and abuse people is NOT OKAY.

Reply
Share
3 replies
313 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture