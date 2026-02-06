Fed who is about to kick a puppy (screengrab via video by Emma Hollingsworth)

TRIGGER WARNING, because below is a video of a US Marshal from Donald Trump’s Invasion Force in Memphis kicking a puppy and reportedly breaking its rib yesterday, while serving a warrant. Because there is nothing too on the nose for these assholes.

“These sickos are such pieces of shit, they would literally kick puppies,” says you. “No, I shot my own puppy dead and bragged about it in my book!” says DHS Nazi Kristi Noem, by way of correcting you. But no, this is a story about a fed kicking a puppy.

It happened in the Whitehaven neighborhood, and the video was shot by Emma Hollingsworth, at whose apartment the warrant was being served.

The video circulated around Memphis social media yesterday. By evening, the local Fox affiliate had picked up the story. It says it was a US Marshal from what’s called the Memphis Safe Task Force, executing a warrant. The dog’s name is Yoshi, and it’s a Schnauzer.

“My dog came out running,” said Hollingsworth in the video and article. “He was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And so the US Marshal had kicked him very hard, forcefully, for no reason.”

Hollingsworth took the puppy to the vet, whereupon she learned the fed had broken one of the puppy’s ribs. Hopefully Yoshi will be OK.

She explained why she posted the video:

“The point was just to like get it out there, see what’s going on actually with the task force and the US Marshals. See what they’re actually doing and, like, what’s going on. Like how they treat animals in a sense, like a little dog, a little ankle-biter, he had big old boots on. What was he going to do? Like literally nothing. There was no point in that,” said Hollingsworth.

More local media has started to pick up the story, but from what we’ve seen, there’s no official statement from the Memphis Safe Task Force or US Marshals, not that these people think they should be accountable to anyone.

It’s important to understand the terminology for the federal presence here in Memphis. The “Memphis Safe Task Force” is the bullshit name they came up with for what is essentially a two-pronged attack on Memphis, two prongs that have contributed to confusion both from locals — remember, this is your Wonkette managing editor’s home town — and outsiders alike about what is really happening.

You may remember when Stephen Miller and Pam Bondi and Secretary Shitfaced showed up in Memphis to “encourage” law enforcement, which was mostly Stephen Miller popping a Viagra, breaking out the flop sweat and screaming at officers about (and this is a real quote), “The gangbangers that you deal with — they think they’re ruthless? They have no idea how ruthless we are! They think they’re tough? They have no idea how tough we are! They think they’re hardcore? We are so much more hardcore than they are!”

Saith Pee Wee German, and if your Nazi erection lasts more than four hours …

Point is, the Memphis Safe Task Force is sort of a hybrid of Trump’s federal takeover of DC and his unleashing of the immigration Gestapo on Minneapolis, New Orleans, and other cities. The city of Memphis has an extremely whitewashed explanation on the city website, because Memphis’s leadership is really fucking embarrassing right now.

(The Democrats running the place seem more concerned with protecting the white business community and laying out the red carpet for Elon Musk’s pedo-Nazi robot data centers than they are with protecting all citizens; and to be fair, it’s different when you’re a blue city in a KKK fascist state with a fascist governor and two fascist senators. Still, Memphis leadership is cordially invited to grow a dick at its earliest convenience.)

By the way, the Task Force FAQ on the City of Memphis website hardly mentions the ICE Gestapo prong of the operation, which is remarkable since that is fully the second prong of the operation, though that’s been more carefully shielded from general public view. Arguably, though, it’s the real show, and the CRIME-FIGHTIN’ side — which appears to largely be a traffic cop/warrant-serving operation — is the made-for-TV thing designed to make scared white citizens think Daddy is TAKIN’ CARE OF BIDNESS. (As usual for the Trump regime, any claims that they’re going after the worst of the worst are absolute bullshit.)

There are a number of reasons the immigration operation is quieter in Memphis, compared to, say, Minneapolis. We’re a third of the size when you put the two metro areas next to each other, it’s one of the poorest cities in the nation and — extremely important, and this Memphian would love to see some city planners weigh in on community response to ICE in different cities, based on their expertise — the city of Memphis proper, population 610,919, covers 302.57 square miles and has a population density of approximately 2,150 per square mile. Minneapolis proper on the other hand, is 428,759, but in only 57.51 square miles, counting lakes, a density of 7,962.2 per square mile.

Do you see how whistles and community organizing might be easier and more effective in one place vs. the other? (Chicago, which ran those bastards out with their tails between their legs, has a density of 12,059 per square mile.)

We’ve written more about the Memphis operation at the link below, and at our personal side project Substack newsletter The Moral High Ground, which you will all be subscribed to before you leave this blog post.

So, all of that is to explain how this innocent puppy was kicked by a Trump fed, but not in the context of immigration enforcement. It was part of the YOU THINK YOU GANGBANGERS ARE RUTHLESS? STEPHEN MILLER IS SO HARD RIGHT NOW RUTHLESS! side of the operation.

Congrats, Wonkette! We have now reported more on the Memphis invasion than the entirety of the mainstream national news media!

If you watch the full report at Fox 13 you can see that there was another angle of video besides Hollingsworth’s, which looks like a Ring camera or something similar, which makes it kind of confusing what with differences in lens shapes and whatnot. We’ve seen people suggesting that the agent kicked the shit out of the dog because it was coming at their own (much larger) K-9 dog. Feel free to watch it for yourself, from all the angles. You do hear one of the agents, not the kicker, yell “GIT THAT DOG!” about the little one. And the K-9 was definitely going nuts.

However, what’s not clear to us is whether the answer at that moment was for the big thug to kick the fuck out of the small dog. (Especially since the K-9 appears to circle around at that point, effectively meaning the dude kicked the puppy almost into the path of the larger dog.)

We just feel like if our colleague said “GIT THAT DOG!” and it was a 15-pound Schnauzer, our first instinct would be to, dunno, try to pick it up?

We would also note that anybody inclined to say “leash your dog!” may not be taking into account what happens when the feds bust in and leave the door standing open. There might not be time to do that in the chaos. Also maybe the feds should control their dog better.

We’d also, for full contextual purposes, note that cops in general kill up to 10,000 dogs per year in the US, according to some estimates. The ASPCA says upwards of 50 percent of officer shootings involve a cop shooting a dog, that most of those situations are avoidable, and that “Many of these incidents involve multiple shots fired and many do not result in the dog’s swift, humane death.” The organization is highly critical of policing policies that require the officer only to “feel” threatened before they haul off and start shooting, which reminds us of a lot of the excuses we hear from cops (and ICE) when they kill humans.

It’s a really, really fucked up thing, and if you’ve ever worried that if something happened at your house a cop might kill your dog, that’s not an unreasonable fear.

So hey, maybe we should just all be grateful this guy didn’t go Full Kristi Noem and that Yoshi will likely make a full recovery.

Anyway.

Puppy with broken ribs. Probably a paid agitator.

Trump’s thugs are nailing it with this hearts and minds shit.

Protect your fur babies, there’s bad guys out there.

