Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous Venezuelan's avatar
Anonymous Venezuelan
1m

Reuters: 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝟵𝟬-𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Drewing FKA Cookie Lady's avatar
Lisa Drewing FKA Cookie Lady
2m

The red states are about to go through some things.

Will anyone learn anything?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture