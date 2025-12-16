Sir! Sir! Wake up! Charo is on the phone!

Is the over-bronzed, dementia-babbling fuck-knuckle who has been squatting in the White House since last January and redecorating it to look like a cross between a third-rate golf club and a Russian oligarch’s bathroom finally, finally, finally find a line that even his most loyal lickspittles will not cross with him?

Well, no. Probably not. But not for lack of trying.

By now you have probably seen the screed Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday excoriating Rob Reiner, the all-around Hollywood legend who was stabbed to death along with his wife, allegedly by their son, on Sunday. It was possibly the most hideous rant Trump has released in his miserable life, and as we all know after over a decade of having these screeds shoved through our earholes and our eyeballs directly into our brains on an almost hourly basis and much to the detriment of our emotional health, that is really saying something.

Here it is, in all its grotesqueness:

It is hard to know where to start with this. Describing Rob freaking Reiner as “tortured and struggling”? Seemingly implying that he was murdered by an angry Trump fan tired of Reiner’s liberal political activism? His need to bring this tragic story back around to himself and the allegedly great things he thinks he has done for America? His dancing on graves that haven’t even been dug yet?

All of them, Katie. But what was interesting was that even the usual suspects wouldn’t defend him. There was a great deal of condemnation on social media, even in the responses to Trump’s post, where you normally find nothing but loud sycophancy, a lot of “Atta boy, Mr. President,” and memes showing Trump’s head on Dolph Lundgren’s body, or some such garbage.

Asawin Suebsaeng, who is a very well-sourced reporter, sure tried to find someone to tell him that the God-King had every right to troll the dead lib. But no one would step up:

Fox News barely even acknowledged what had happened until late Monday afternoon, when a four-person panel unanimously condemned his comments. When was the last time you could find four people on Fox unanimous in telling Trump he did something wrong?

All that said, Trump fans only briefly abandoned him after he tried to overthrow the entire government in 2021. We don’t see them throwing up their hands and giving up on him over Rob Reiner. Even after he doubled down in the Oval Office late in the day:

But! January 6 was five years ago. Trump is older, slower, dumber, drowsier, more cognitively impaired, more prone to ramble on and on in public appearances like Grandpa Simpson hollering about the Kaiser. He seems much more focused on his ballroom than on anything else. And even his base has started to notice.

The Washington Post has a new story about just how checked out Trump’s base thinks he is:

[Conservative pollster Mark] Mitchell’s critique echoes a growing chorus of MAGA faithful raising concerns over what they see as Trump’s second-term shortcomings. [Mitchell had just told Trump that many of his MAGA faithful didn’t think he had “drained the swamp,” among other criticisms.] In recent weeks, pockets of his base — known for its unwavering dedication to Trump and his MAGA agenda — have accused him of focusing too much on foreign affairs, failing to address the cost-of-living issues he pledged to fix, aligning himself too closely with billionaires and tech moguls, and resisting the release of more investigative files on the deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The piece goes on to say that voters have noticed Trump spends all his time hobnobbing with tech bros and putting up enough gold leaf around the White House to cause severe nausea in visitors. And there are concerns that the MAGA base is disillusioned enough to not turn out for the midterms next year:

Many supporters like her have been turned off by seeing what was once a full calendar of rallies in Middle America replaced with opulent events with business leaders, deal-signings with billionaires and travel abroad. While meeting with Trump, Mitchell told him that his base wanted to see him “smash the oligarchy, not be the oligarchy.”

This malaise probably won’t last. But who knows? Like we said, older, dumber, slower. Time comes for everyone. Even the MAGA base is starting to notice.

What happens to decrepit dictators when large parts of their own bases start to think they’re losers? We might find out before long.

Share

[WaPo]

Support independent media. By which we mean us.

Care to donate?