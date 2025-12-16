Wonkette

3h

Oof, Trump supporters are still dumbfucks if their chief criticism seems to be "doesn't have enough rallies to froth up in anger the unwashed masses." He's been contemptuous of you stupid idiots since the beginning, but nice of you to finally take notice that he prefers sucking up to the wealthy for his own selfish benefit.

4h

I d o think that a big part of Trump's 'magic' is that he motivates people (chuds) who wouldn't otherwise have bothered, to get off their fat asses and vote. The more that is evaporating, the better.

