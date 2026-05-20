Wonkette

Wonkette

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

Count me in!

Mueller, She Wrote

‪@muellershewrote.com

So once applications open for the $1.7B slush fund, we're all going to apply and break their portal, right?

https://bsky.app/profile/muellershewrote.com/post/3mma7ebacxs2d

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fair_n_hite_451's avatar
fair_n_hite_451
3h

Blanche reminded me a LOT of Supreme Boofer's confirmation hearing. Same pursed lips. Same indignant responses. Same whiny "I'm just a white man trying to get what I deserve by dint of my birth luck" energy.

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