Things are going just fine in Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York. He’s been attacking the judge and the New York attorney general and laughably continuing to brag that the gauche trash palace in South Florida where he does his morning shits (and his afternoon shits and his night shits) is worth ONE POINT FIVE BILLION DOLLARS.

It’s funny because inflating the value of his properties in order to inflate his own ego — and get better loan terms and stuff like that — is what this trial is about.

Trump said online (among other barely literate things) that AG Letitia James has “therefore, committed FRAUD for Political and Election Interference reasons,” by refusing to say Mar-a-Lago is worth $1.5 billion.

And then there was the part where he started trying to intimidate Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff and spread wild disinformation about his clerk Allison Greenfield, amplifying a conspiracy theory that she’s Chuck Schumer’s girlfriend. (Schumer’s been married forever and there’s no evidence he has a girlfriend.)

As you might imagine, that went over just awesome with the judge, whom again Trump has already been routinely attacking, both online and in his impromptu babbling press availabilities outside the courtroom.

Trump was forced to delete that post after lunch. And then in a closed-door conference the judge gag ordered Trump from saying anything about his staff anytime, anywhere. Erica Orden from Politico shares the quotes on Twitter, and affirms that the judge indeed was the one who ordered the post deleted:

"Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff." "Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them in any circumstances." He added: "Failure to abide by this order will result in serious sanctions."

Good. That’s a start.

Unfortunately the post did its damage. As Orden reports, the campaign sent it out as an email blast. MeidasTouch is also reporting that the (no-name, yet Elon-blue-check-verified) hoax account that posted the smear about Greenfield has also been pushing lies about Engoron drinking 40s and Tanqueray gin during trials, and lying that congressional Democrats are investigating Engoron’s drinking.

Totally cool.

By the way, you know how we’ve all been making fun of Trump dipshit lawyer Alina Habba for forgetting to ask for a jury trial, at which point they all started whining about how they were denied the right to one? It wouldn’t be unreasonable to wildly speculate that using all this to attack and intimidate the judge was the plan all along.

Wanna bet? Watch Lindsey Graham queening out at the judge on Fox News last night and then tell us.

This comes right as US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan in DC is about to consider whether to impose a strict order on Trump in his election-stealing case, where he simply cannot stop intimidating witnesses and trying to sic his vile supporters on prosecutors. The hearing on that is October 16.

All of this is a game to him. And it will be until the day he is living underneath a jail in a room with no windows where no one can hear him tweet.

