Joaquin Guzman Lopez, left, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez

Uh, WHAT? While the Trump administration is violently arresting, deporting and/or disappearing thousands of hardworking immigrants — including researchers, students, grandmas, builders, mothers of newborns and kids with cancer, etc. — it has negotiated a deal with a TERRORIST drug dealer to allow 17 of his adjacent family members to enter the country. Again, WHAT?

That’s what the AP is reporting, and there’s video, showing the family members, including Guadalupe Lopez Perez, one of El Chapo’s ex-wives and Ovidio and Joaquin Guzman Lopez’s mother, walking across the border from Tijuana to a border crossing in San Ysidro, shuffling rollerbags that Mexican media says were stuffed with $70,000. Fuck you, Afghan refugees!

As Toughguy blargled after Barack Obama handed over five Taliban prisoners in exchange for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, this is “VERY BAD precedent! Another US loss!”

NBC is calling Los Chapos’s arrival a “defection,” as if they are Mikhail Baryshnikov during the Cold War. Instead of, say, a deal the likes of which the world has never seen before. Because the whole deal, you’ll never see it! But it sure does smell dirty as a dog’s behind.

Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch has confirmed that the apparent golden visas are part of an arrangement Ovidio Guzman Lopez made to plead guilty to drug trafficking charges ahead of his trial in July. Ovidio's brother Joaquin Guzman Lopez is in jail awaiting trial too, after either kidnapping or tricking cartel co-founder/rival Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada into getting on a plane for Texas last year, and flying to the US to turn himself in. Joe Biden was apparently so good at making deals, the cartel members were arresting each other!

Meanwhile, a third brother, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán is wanted and is still on the run, thanks to the Guzman family knack for building hidden tunnels.

What is the deal that was made? The traditional thing would be to offer somebody would be a reduced sentence. Also, Ovidio and Joaquin are seemingly at the top of the Sinaloa Cartel totem pole, with nobody higher up on the chain to raton. Why would they need a huge incentive to get the US government to settle their scores and rid them of rivals?

And as it happens, on Tuesday, the US government unsealed narco-terrorism charges for one Pedro Inzunza Noriega and his son, Pedro Inzunza Coronel, over 1.65 tons of fentanyl that was seized during Joe Biden’s presidency, and some other assorted drogas.

Noriega and Coronel two are members of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, which Fox News incorrectly labels a member of the Sinaloa organization. It was founded by five brothers who are El Chapo cousins, but the families have been enemies since 2008, because the BLO brothers blame El Chapo for getting their leader/brother Alfredo El Mochomo (“the Desert Ant”) arrested. So, BLO reportedly ordered the murder of Chapo’s son/ Los Chapitos’s brother, Édgar Guzmán López, in retaliation, and then the Beltrán Leyva cartel aligned with rival cartel Los Zetas.

So yeah, it should not take that much prodding to get somebody to rat out the people they think had their brother killed.

Ovidio was arrested by Mexico before, by the way, in 2019, during Trump’s last term, after a violent shootout that killed 29. To keep the peace, Mexico let him go. In Sinaloa, like El Salvador, drug gangs have a lot of pull, as in one doesn’t get elected without their support. Admitted the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, when a reporter asked him if it was necessary to coordinate with organized crime to run a state such as Sinaloa: “You have to find a way to do it.”

Guess this is the Trump way to do it!

And this is not all Trump is doing! Last week he announced he was “decommissioning” the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, such as the one responsible for Los Chapitos’s arrests. Even though, like the white collar crime enforcement he is also abandoning, the drug task forces bring in many times more money in seized assets than they cost.

And then there was how he gave El Salvador back 27 MS-13 gang members wanted by the US, but who Salvadoran dictator Nayib Bukele had allegedly made an agreement with.

Remember when Trump called Obama a founder of ISIS, and its most valuable player? We guess Trump is the founder of the Sinaloa cartel iteration that comes next!

Did the cartel family members still have to pay $5 million for their golden visas? Did they also buy some memecoin? Like all of the dirty deals present and future, we will probably never find out!

[AP / WSJ gift link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!