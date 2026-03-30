Wonkette

Wonkette

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Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
3h

>>LANKFORD: We are won or winning, there is no question about that.<<

But is our children learning?

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7 replies
Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
2h

"We are won or winning"

Grammar, however, was lost.

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