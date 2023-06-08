No sooner had we published yesterday's update on Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into Donald Trump than these tweets from Andrew Feinberg appeared on the horizon, galloping toward us with the purest joy:

“NEW: Prosecutors are ready to ask for grand jurors to vote on a Trump indictment as early as tomorrow, on charges of obstruction of justice and Espionage Act violations. https://t.co/7ZMm60nPmN” — Andrew Feinberg (@Andrew Feinberg) 1686166303

“MORE: It is understood that Mr Trump's last White House chief of staff, @MarkMeadows, has agreed to plead guilty to several lesser federal crimes in exchange for his testimony under a limited grant of immunity. https://t.co/7ZMm60nhxf” — Andrew Feinberg (@Andrew Feinberg) 1686166303

NOT ONLY would prosecutors be ready as soon as tomorrow (today) to ask the grand jury to vote on charges in the investigation into the classified state secrets Trump stole and tried to hide from the feds — both obstruction of justice AND Espionage Act — BUT ALSO Mark Meadows is pleading guilty to crimes in exchange for his safety? Had we not just been asking jolly questions in our headlines about would Mark Meadows go to prison for Trump, and answering our own question like LOL NAH?

YESTERDAY! Would Mark Meadows Go To Prison For Trump Or LOL Probably Not? Your Jack Smith Investigation Update!



(For the record Meadows's lawyer says the idea of Meadows pleading guilty is "complete bullshit," but didn't say he hadn't gotten immunity. Guess we'll see!)

So here we are! Feinberg says while the vote could come today, it could also be delayed. He also says the charges could stay sealed until both the DC grand jury AND the Florida one we just learned about yesterday are finished indicting motherfuckers.

Regardless, whatever your household's Trump indictment plan is, you need to be ready to put it into motion at a moment's notice.

Feinberg with some interesting facts about how they reportedly want to charge Trump:

The Independent has learned that prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Mr Trump for violating a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defence”.



The use of Section 793, which does not make reference to classified information,is understood to be a strategic decision by prosecutors that has been made to short-circuit Mr Trump’s ability to claim that he used his authority as president to declassify documents he removed from the White House and kept at his Palm Beach, Florida property long after his term expired on 20 January 2021.



That section of US criminal law is written in a way that could encompass Mr Trump’s conduct even if he was authorised to possess the information as president because it states that anyone who “lawfully having possession of, access to, control over, or being entrusted with any document ...relating to the national defence,” and “willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted or attempts to communicate, deliver, transmit or cause to be communicated, delivered or transmitted the same to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it” can be punished by as many as 10 years in prison.

As in, the special counsel is not in the mood to watch Trump jack off about how he declassifies things with his brain. It's all crimes. Just fuck off and go to prison, dude.

Feinberg reports that Trump has officially been notified that he is a "target" in the investigation, which could explain all of his all caps pant-shitting ranting on Truth Social. The New York Times reports the same.

Point is, it's all happening very soon, whether today or tomorrow or next week, and you'd best be ready, because shit is gonna be FUNNY.

