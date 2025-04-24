Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
4h

Cocktail for the week is done and ready to go. It’s actually two cocktails in one, which apparently is needed at this point in history.

Pat Kolmer
4h

My wife and I were in a nearby town today, visiting friends. We decided to have lunch at a local restaurant.

As we were eating, my wife saw a young woman sitting at an adjacent table, wearing the most gorgeous pair of shoes she'd ever seen.

Wife: "I'd love to know where that lady got those shoes. Maybe I should ask her."

Me: *raising a hand* "Allow me, my love."

Wife: *beaming* "What a gentleman! Thanks, sweetie."

I walked over to the young woman's table and politely got her attention.

Me: "Excuse me for asking, but where did you get those shoes?"

Young woman: "I got them in the store just around the corner from here."

Me: "They're very nice. If you don't mind me asking, how much were they?"

Young woman: "Oh, around 950 dollars."

Me: "Thanks for letting me know. Have a great afternoon."

I returned to my table.

Wife: *looking at me curiously* "Well, what did she tell you?"

Me: "She said she got her shoes in Pyongyang."

