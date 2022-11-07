We're used to seeing Donald Trump whip his supporters up in rage against women and people of color. This is, after all, a guy whose rise to fame was boosted by a call for innocent young Black men to be executed for a rape they did not commit and whose entry to politics was fueled by the lie that the country's first Black president was a foreign usurper.

We've heard him promise to imprison Hillary Clinton. He's called women dogs, or too ugly to rape. He says so much vile shit about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and New York Attorney General Letitia James that it barely registers anymore, and he has to crank the racism up to 11 to get our attention. And shame on us for that!

Even after Trump's supporters ransacked the seat of government, he's still inciting them to paroxysms of rage and potentially violence against anyone who dares cross him. Last night in a speech to the pitchfork mob in Miami, after he all but winked at the recent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Trump mixed it up a bit by siccing his deplorables on a white man.

“"Study the name, watch the name" -- Trump on Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled against him” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667770395

"Just last week at [NYAG James's] request, a radical left lunatic judge named Engoron — this is a lunatic, this is a guy that hates Trump so much he actually ran a newspaper about Trump, how much he hates — and he's allowed to make a decision on me?" Trump inveighed against New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who last week granted the AG's motion to appoint an independent monitor for the Trump Organization.

After several minutes trying to figure it out on Google and the dying bird app, we have no freaking clue what he means about Justice Engoron running a newspaper. And we do not have an afternoon to spend spelunking in the rancid orifices of the Telegram app to figure out what the hell he's talking about with this oddly specific claim, which could he based on something from Engoron's life in private practice before 2003 when he joined the bench, or could be something whispered in Trump's ear by the syphilitic hamsters racing on a wheel inside his big dumb head.

"Engoron, study the name, watch the name," he railed. "He's a lunatic! Started a process of property confiscation, akin to Venezuela, Cuba, or the Soviet Union. We appreciate, actually, for a change the Wall Street Journal actually got it right. They got it right. They said, 'this can't happen in this country.'"

Again, a cursory search of the Journal 's opinion page was no Rosetta Stone for what the hell Trump is talking about. As to the claims of property confiscation, he's pissed that an outside observer will now prevent him from submitting fraudulent financial reports to banks and tax authorities, as the AG found he has done for over a decade now, or moving his assets out of the jurisdiction of the NYAG. Trump was so desperate to avoid this that on the eve of trial he filed a lawsuit asking a Florida State judge to rule it was UNLEGAL for the New York court to adjudicate any assets held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, a Florida entity. Not to put too fine a point on it, but that is batshit fucking crazy — even crazier than the time when he asked a federal judge from the Central District of New York to block AG James's investigation and deprive Justice Engoron of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to paint a target on Engoron's back on his own, janky social media platform.

A Radical Left Lunatic Judge in New York City, who controls a newspaper dedicated largely to defaming me, who was appointed, & is controlled by, my worst political enemies, & whose purpose was to just do preliminary motions & preparatory work on a case brought by the corrupt and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State prior to being routinely sent to the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court, is refusing to let go of the case. He is a partisan disaster. A Rigged & Corrupt System!



The New York State Court System is being ridiculed all over the World! You have a Corrupt, Racist, Weak on Crime Attorney General, Letitia “Peekaboo”James, who campaigned on “I will get Trump, even though she knew NOTHING about me. Then you have a highly political, biased Judge, who is totally controlled by my worst enemies. His rulings and manner are SICK. He gave his quick hearing, & ridiculous decision, right before Midterms - A No No! He’s worse than Peekaboo, and a real “Trump Hater."

Only for you people would we sign up for an account on that overflowing port-a-potty of a website. And only for you would we wade through the comments for clues to the origin of the Engoron newspaper claims. We found nothing, although we are now steeped in the latest Trump Jesus memes. MAGAMAGAMAGA!

"If Democrats ..." is not a good use of time. But judging from Republicans' reaction to a deranged man turning himself in and claiming he'd come to DC to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, let's take a wildass guess that they wouldn't be so sanguine if President Biden started shit-talking a judge.

Yeah, yeah, we know, it's not news that Trump is filth and he incites his degenerate followers to violence. But this is still fucking gross, and we need to call it out.

