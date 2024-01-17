Known rapist and criminal defendant Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus Monday, and while that’s somewhat newsworthy, the rambling, incoherent prevarication exercise he performed afterward most definitely was not. However, Trump is pissed because the media outlets he loathes didn’t air his speech live and uncut.

Even Trump’s loyal Fox News only managed about seven minutes before cutting away from his extended fascism dance mix. CNN aired some of his remarks but broke away once he started insulting immigrants, which is sort of his whole thing. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany was appalled that CNN would cut Trump short based on journalistic ethics instead of simple boredom.

“We saw it play out to just censor this man!” she exclaimed. That wasn’t “censorship,” and I don’t share the cultural bias that would make me think McEnany is play-acting the idiot just because she attended Harvard. That institution has produced more genuinely stupid people than Burger King has pumped out Whoppers.

“Jake Tapper, what a shameful moment from a so-called journalist — as you have exposed him, he is not!” (Yes, the first thing you learn in journalism school is to just press play, sit back, and let a wannabe despot lie unchecked on your airwaves.) “… To cut off Donald Trump … Let the people hear the man speak, the leader of the Republican Party!”

Look, if Trump is the unquestioned leader of the Republican Party and this whole primary is in the bag, then we definitely don’t need to hear him speak every time he beats his Washington General-level opponents.

MSNBC had the best idea and refused to run any part of his deranged rant. Rachel Maddow explained MSNBC’s decision Monday night:

“There is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered live platform to remarks by former President Trump. It is not out of spite. It is not a decision that we relish. It is a decision that we regularly revisit, and honestly, earnestly.”

Maddow correctly noted that there’s “a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. And that is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are.”

Trump went after Maddow while campaigning in New Hampshire Tuesday night.

“We were talking about her show and how corrupt the press is, and last night it was amazing,” he said. “NBC and CNN refused to air my victory speech. Think of it —because they are crooked. They’re dishonest, and frankly, they should have their licenses or whatever they have: Take it away.”

Oh, and predictably, Marco Rubio rushed to defend Dear Leader. He posted on Elon Musk’s $44 billion blog:

“U.S. Media refusing to carry Trump speech live last night after a historic Iowa victory is exactly how undemocratic regimes abroad use state run media to try to delegitimize, dismiss & discredit their political opposition.”

There’s almost no sense countering this nonsense with facts, but here we go: Broadcast networks aired reruns in September 2022 instead of President Joe Biden’s speech warning about the active threat to democracy. Trump has his own social media site, and an entire right-wing online media propping him up. He’s OK.

This is textbook malignant narcissism, by the way: He can’t enjoy his success because he constantly feels others have wronged him. He’s a deeply unhappy man, which I’d normally relish but I’d prefer he suffer a complete mental breakdown far away from the nuclear codes.

