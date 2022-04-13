Florida Man Donald Trump still hasn’t endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. What’s keeping him? He’s already given the MAGA stamp of approval to Little Marco Rubio in his Senate reelection bid. He’s endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. He’s down with quacks and frauds but he’s shown no love for his fellow sociopath DeSantis.

PREVIOUSLY: DeSantis's Dilemma: Kiss Trump's Ass, Or Govern?

This has been an ongoing, tedious drama for almost a year. DeSantis, who narrowly won election in 2018, is considered a rising star somehow after at least 73,588 Floridians died from COVID-19 as a result of his negligence. Republican bigots across the nation admire his single-minded obsession with tormenting the LGBTQ community. Trump feels overshadowed. It’s like Dreamgirls , except everyone’s evil and no one can sing.

According to a top Republican donor, Trump is likely holding out because DeSantis hasn’t officially declared that he won’t run for president in 2024 if Trump decides to finish his hit job on the nation.

From The Hill:

“I think with the president, you don’t get anything for free,” one Republican donor said. “He wants DeSantis to come out and say that he won’t run if [Trump] runs. I think once he does that, an endorsement would probably come pretty quick.”

See, he just wants DeSantis to do him a “favor” first and then he’ll release the military aid deliver the endorsement. Despite Senator Susan Collins’s most absurd hopes, Trump hasn’t learned a valuable moral lesson after his attempted extortion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He still operates like a common mob boss.

During his deranged interview last week with the Washington Post, Trump once again claimed credit for DeSantis’s political success, suggesting he’d made him a man in just seven days.

"You know Ron was at 3 percent, and the day I endorsed him, he won the race,” he said. Asked if he thought he “made” DeSantis, Trump said he knew he did. "As soon as I endorsed him, the race was over,” Trump claimed.

We’re sure that’s exactly what happened in Trump’s diseased mind. If DeSantis did ultimately “betray” his benefactor, he would’ve learned from the best. Jeff Sessions endorsed Trump early into his first presidential campaign, and Trump paid him back with public contempt and political ruin.

PREVIOUSLY: Roger Stone Pretty Sure Ron DeSantis A Disloyal Creep Who Cheats On His Wife (Allegedly)

DeSantis has openly criticized the Trump administration recently. He now claims his biggest regret wasn’t “speaking louder” against the administration’s call for lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic. He’d opposed basic public health measures all along! This is a blatant lie, considering that he ordered schools to shut down, closed down bars and prohibited indoor dining at restaurants in March 2020, just like most other governors. No one twisted his arm. As Forbes reported, he went even further than the guidance issued by the federal government and required travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Louisiana to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in Florida. He even had police checkpoints set up on interstates that monitored travelers entering the state.

Trump insists that he “gave” DeSantis and other governors the right to manage the pandemic however they chose. That’s not how the Constitution works but it’s still unclear if he’s read the document.

Maggie Haberman at the New York Times claimed in 2016 that Trump’s more “accepting views” on gays set him apart from the GOP pack, but now Trump has eagerly jumped on the “Don’t Say Gay” bandwagon. He praised DeSantis for signing the grotesque bill, which he considers a “good move.”

“I have a good relationship with Ron, I have a good relationship with all the names you mentioned. Would they run against me? I doubt they would run against me. I doubt it,” Trump reiterated.

Turn up the AC at Mar-a-Lago, folks. Someone’s obviously sweating hard.

The GOP primary for governor is still four months away, but unfortunately, no viable opposition to DeSantis has yet emerged.

[ Washington Post / The Hill ]



