Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who’s preparing his canary cosplay for the January 6 commission, revealed in his new memoir that Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his screaming match with Joe Biden. The Guardian describes this as a “stunning admission,” but it’s hardly a surprise to learn that Trump's a psychopath who’d callously jeopardize the health of others if it suited him.

Meadows writes in his memoir, The Chief’s Chief, that while the Trump campaign knew full well that each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Yeah, nothing spices up a stodgy presidential debate more than a little biological warfare.

Trump reportedly received a positive PCR test on September 26. According to Meadows, the White House doctor Sean Conley told him to stop Trump from leaving on Marine One because “he just tested positive for COVID.” Meadows writes that Trump’s response to the news “rhyme[d] with ‘Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me.’” The guy is already on tape boasting about grabbing women by the pussy. Spare us the false modesty.

President Pandemic later tested negative with a rapid antigen test, which Meadows claims was more reliable anyway. However, Trump was already demonstrating symptoms so he should’ve immediately quarantined for 10 days. That was politically inconvenient, so the negative antigen test was considered “full permission to press on as if nothing had happened.” However, Meadows “instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive.”

Meadows added: “I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks…but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to worry about – which according to the new, much more accurate test, there was not.”

The Washington Post has a detailed timeline of Trump’s COVID-19 misadventure. Trump tested positive on the same day as his White House superspreader event in honor of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Several guests, including Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, and Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, all caught COVID-19, which is a crappy party favor. He had a rally in Pennsylvania, a state he lost, later that night.

The next day, the Typhoid Tyrant hosted an event with Gold Star families and came in close contact with them. He’d later try to pin the blame for his sickness on aide Hope Hicks and her love of men in uniform. (He mostly likely infected her, which is a damn shame, of course.)

"When soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great. Not say, 'stay away, I can't get near you.' It's a very, very tough disease" -- Trump on Hope Hicks testing positive for coronavirus





Trump then went on Hannity and suggested military families were responsible for the Covid outbreak in the White House. Remember that according to Meadows, he tested positive the day before he was around them.https: //twitter.com/atrupar/status/1311847202323664897 … — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1638368368

Trump showed up for the September 29 debate conveniently too late to be tested. Moderator Chris Wallace said the event relied on the “honor system,” but Trump has no honor so there’s an obvious flaw in the system. At least 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are tied to the debate.

He attended more outdoor rallies and maskless indoor fundraisers while COVID-19 was percolating inside him. Hicks tested positive on October 1, and later that night, Trump finally admitted he and Melania Trump had both tested positive. It’s unclear how she contracted the virus, considering she’d been in quarantine from Trump for years by then.

Just note how dodgy Trump’s doctor was about when exactly Trump first tested positive.

Oct. 3: Conley states it has been 72 hours since Trump’s positive test , which would place it in the middle of the day on Sept. 30 — earlier than the then-known test on Oct. 1 and before his events in Minnesota and New Jersey. Conley later says he meant it was Day 3, suggesting the positive test was indeed on Oct. 1. But Conley cites “PCR confirmation,” which could be read to mean another test might have come back positive earlier.

Trump released a statement today disputing Meadows’ account, so you know it’s probably true: “The story of me having covid prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have covid prior to the debate.”

It’s technically true that a test revealed Trump didn’t have COVID-19 prior to the debate, but even an accomplished liar like Trump can’t say definitively that he never tested positive. Maybe he’s afraid someone will produce receipts. What Meadows makes clear in his memoir is that Trump was visibly unwell prior to taking the debate stage with Biden, who was 77 at the time.

On debate day, 29 September, Meadows says, Trump looked slightly better – “emphasis on the word slightly ”.



“His face, for the most part at least, had regained its usual light bronze hue, and the gravel in his voice was gone. But the dark circles under his eyes had deepened. As we walked into the venue around five o’clock in the evening, I could tell that he was moving more slowly than usual. He walked like he was carrying a little extra weight on his back.”

Meadows is supposedly such a devout Christian he won’t write the words “shit” or “fuck” in his memoir but he was fine with risking people’s health for political expediency. It didn’t matter at this point if Trump was testing positive, negative, or AC/DC. He was obviously sick . Also, Einstein, Trump’s “usual light bronze hue” is fucking artificial. He’s not Billie Dee Williams.

If Biden had caught COVID-19 from Trump, he would’ve behaved responsibly and effectively suspended his campaign for almost two weeks. That would’ve benefited Trump, who would’ve kept campaigning and said Biden was weak. If Biden died, Trump probably wouldn’t have felt the same “delight” he did when watching his thugs storm the Capitol. The man is a monster and yet Republicans still support him. That should make us all sick.

