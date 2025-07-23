Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liminal's avatar
Liminal
2h

> “Can you imagine a farmer and his or her spouse trying to navigate 3,000 new pages of regulation in 18 months and then be liable for every one of them?”

Farmer John and his wife Betty tending their wee 5 acre truck farm are not the same people who are hiring dozens of field workers and transporting them in unsafe vehicles. That would be the huge corporations who are doing that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Or.G's avatar
Or.G
2h

We're going backwards. Fast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
383 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture