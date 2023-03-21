Remember back after the 2020 election when Donald Trump's super squad of lawyers were descending on plant nurseries to announce that they were pretty sure there was some fraud and therefore the election was stolen? At the time, Trump Lawyer Homeschoolio The Clown Jenna Ellis called their little group the "Elite Strike Force." And everybody laughed and laughed and laughed.



Well, the lineup has changed, but it's still an Elite Strike Force, that's for sure. Who can get better lawyers than this? Anyone.

Everybody's already laughing and laughing and laughing about the fact that Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina is on tape several years ago affirming that the thing Donald Trump did with the porn peener payoff to Stormy Daniels — the thing he's very likely to be indicted in connection with very soon — was "illegal, by the way."

That very cool lawyer also did an interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle — who is fucking Donald Trump's oldest son on purpose — where he declared that it is going to be "all-out war" if Donald Trump is indicted.

“They can do what they want,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said of the possible indictment in an interview with former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday. “At that point, this is an all-out war.”

Definitely what you want the lawyer for the guy who incited a terrorist attack against America to overthrow the government and overturn the election he lost to be saying in interviews.

“He’ll be there loud and proud, and there’s nobody that’s gonna make him cower,” Tacopina told Guilfoyle, who is also the fiancee of the former president’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr.

Uh huh. Well that's good, we're glad he isn't thinking of trying to hide from the cops. That will save America a bunch of time.

Anyway, that Tacopina dude is all over the TV right now, we guess because that is the only courtroom his client understands.

In news of other Trump lawyers, here is Christina Bobb, the former OAN idiot who seems to be much more tied up in the whole matter of Trump stealing classified documents and hiding them underneath Eric's swimmies in the closet next to the pool at Mar-a-Lago, doing a media appearance of her own. It is on the show "Up Front In The Prophetic," a show we've made fun of before, and she and host Francine Fosdick are just considering the question of whether or not Joe Biden is a clone.

Sometimes you just gotta discuss stuff like that.

For the record, Bobb doesn't buy that Joe Biden is a clone.

She's not nuts .

