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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
1hEdited

1. "Greenland Energy" makes sure there are American employees in the crew when they drill illegally.

2. Greenlandic authorities arrest the drilling crew.

3. USA invades to "safeguard American lives," a la Reagan going into Grenada.

4. USA refuses to leave after occupying the country.

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Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
1h

Ta, Gary. I was reading only yesterday about what Texaco (locally called Toxico) did in Ecuador. The water, soil, and air are all poisoned. Of course, the drilling was all on or adjacent to indigenous lands, where people lived in poverty *before* their land was destroyed. There are so many people with cancer, including children, that my heart breaks. The sooner the entire world weans itself off fossil fuels, the better.

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