It’s the fourth season of Tiger King that you never asked for.

Donald Trump has had a particularly bloodthirsty week. Maybe he’s in some kind of mood because the midterms aren’t going quite as well as he’d like and no one who isn’t in a totally safe seat really wants him to come campaign for them. You know, because he is very, very unpopular right now. Civiqs, which tracks public opinion polling, has him in the negative in all but 11 states, none of which is Ohio. In fact, his approval rating in Ohio, a state he won in the last three elections, is only 37 percent right now. Of course, that’s a whole three points higher than his current average in the US as a whole, so that’s something.

Well, on Monday, Trump went to Youngstown, Ohio, to campaign for Jon Husted, whom he believes is very qualified for the Senate, based on his chin, hands, and ass.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body. And I looked and I watched up and down. I watched his ass and I looked at the whole. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete. I didn’t know that because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations, now they finally know. That was very good,” Trump said.

And it did not get more normal from there. Because while Trump was attempting to trash Husted’s opponent, former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, one woman got up and shouted “Release the Epstein Files!” while also wearing a shirt yelling “Release the Epstein Files!”

This did not go over well with his audience, a group of people with a storied history of caping for known sex pests, and several members responded by physically assaulting the woman, punching her repeatedly in the face and even grabbing her by the hair in an attempt to smash her face into the ground. Nice people! The woman was then escorted out of the event by security, while her assailants remained at the rally.

Trump, seeing this, responded by misgendering the woman, accusing her of being a paid protester, and mocking her weight.

“He’s a paid protester,” Trump said. “They’re all paid. They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country. They’re scum. But he’s going back home to Mom. He’s going back home to Mom. Look at him. Look at him. Terrible. Don’t we love law enforcement? Oh, he’s gotta go on a diet! He’s a fat guy. Wow. Wow. Gotta go on a diet fast.”

“They’re paid protesters. That’s a very low-class protester,” he added.

Yes, because in a country where Trump has a 34 percent approval rating, in a state where he has a 37 percent approval rating, the only way one can get anyone to protest Trump is to pay them. That just makes sense.

Of course, that was not the only violent act that Trump was especially jazzed about this week. On Tuesday night, he posted a video of a man being mauled to death by a tiger to his Truth Social account, captioning the video “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

His followers responded with a collection of bizarre AI memes of Trump posing with lions and being compared to a lion.

The video was of Matthew Chapman, a 23-year-old former child actor with serious mental health issues, wandering into a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England and attempting to make friends with Altai, a 420lb Siberian Tiger. Chapman was attacked by the tiger and although security guards did eventually scare the tiger off with some warning shots, they weren’t fast enough and by the time they were able to get to Chapman, he was dead.

His family, of course, is devastated. But that did not matter to Donald Trump, who, after posting his new favorite snuff film, subsequently posted even more videos of people being mauled by lions and other wildcats.

And then, after that, he posted his own AI video of himself in the place of Chapman, set to the tune of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Naturally, in this imaginary version of events, Trump fully dominates the tiger, who then becomes as sweet and cuddly as a kitten.

Because when you’re a star, they let you do it.

Naturally, this inspired his followers to post even more Trump/lion-related AI slop.

And they accuse us of being furries.

By the time Trump had posted the first video, Matthew Chapman’s family had already begged people to stop sharing it online. Since he kept posting about it, they have begged him to stop mocking their son, whom they describe as a “bright, warm and engaging young man.”

Over on X the Everything App, more of Trump’s supporters cheered the video, discussing how much they enjoyed the liberal tears of people who thought it was perhaps distasteful to mock a young man who had just been mauled to death by a tiger.

“Donald Trump is literally unstoppable!” wrote Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier. “He just dropped an AI video on Truth Social chasing down a tiger, wrestling it to the ground, and making peace with it. No one else is doing content like this! The Left doesn't know how to handle him!”

“Waking up to President Trump posting an AI video of himself fighting the tiger that mauled that guy in the UK is exactly what I voted for!” wrote some guy named Vince Langman, who describes himself as a “MAGA ex-con deplorable” and has over 500,000 followers.

You have to appreciate their high standards.

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It’s hard to imagine what goes through this man’s head, but perhaps seeing others be physically beaten or mauled just brightens the day for him, makes him forget about his own troubles. Perhaps he is entirely detached from reality. Perhaps he’s just a sociopath.

What we can say, however, is that if he really wants to impress his followers, he should go out into the world and try to beat up some women himself. He should go to a zoo and jump in a tiger enclosure for real, and try to dominate a tiger that is not made of AI slop.

Surely, that would be one way to get his approval ratings up.

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