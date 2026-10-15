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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
4h

If a woman protestor got punched in the face at an Ossoff or El-Sayed rally and they mocked the woman as it were happening it would be talked about in the media for a month. It would be the only thing they’d want to talk about. Krysten Welker would ask every Dem about it. And Scott Jenning would throw a pary in his pants.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

Lion prides are run by the females and they limit the number of males they associate with.

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