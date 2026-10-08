Wonkette

Wonkette

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Underdawg23's avatar
Underdawg23
1h

Piggy doing half empty high school gyms is the perfect ending to this wretched era.

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Fifth Dentist's avatar
Fifth Dentist
1h

During the heckling last night in San Antone, the MAGAts started screaming "We love you, Daddy Trump!"

IT IS NOTT a CULT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11!!

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