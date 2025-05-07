Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump is losing the disengaged, low-info voters and he’s losing them hard :) (G. Elliott Morris)

Here’s Pro Publica’s now-Pulitzer-winning series showing that the number of women dying of sepsis doubled after Texas and other states banned abortion. For “life.” (Pro Publica)

And the bullshit “study” the Right is using to go after abortion pills. (Reason)

How Trump is strangling billions in cancer and Alzheimer’s research without actually canceling the funding. Hint, it’s what he always does: just not pay! (Talking Points Memo)

“Keeping the program running costs taxpayers $32 million every year and saves taxpayers $40 billion every year.” Ohhhh yeah, we’re canceling Energy Star! (The Fucking News)

Some Democratic pro-crypto stooges have changed their minds, at least about putting their names on some weak-ass crypto “regulations,” at least for now while Trump’s crypto gryftos is in all the news! That is true yay! (The American Prospect)

The Great Lakes contain fully 95 percent of America’s fresh water? I’m sure firing everyone who oversees their health will lead to just the kind of “pure air and water” Trump promised! (Pro Publica)

Oh shiiiiiit, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was once in a traffic stop, and the DOJ is ON IT! (ABC News)

Border czar Tom Homan just loves threatening to arrest governors! (Fox 6 Now)

Oh okay.

Over the weekend, the task force in charge of migrant detention at Guantánamo Bay was holding 32 migrants awaiting deportation and had about 725 staff members, mostly uniformed Army and Marine forces, with 100 employed by ICE as security officers or contractors. That is more than 22 uniformed military and ICE workers for each migrant.

(Gift link New York Times)

The IRS has lost a full third of its tax auditors in the DOGE mishegas. I’m sure that will work out fine! (Bloomberg via Yahoo Finance)

I fucking love Pope Francis. He bequeathed his Popemobile to the children of Gaza to be used as a mobile medical center — presuming Israel ever lets it through. (Gift link Washington Post)

This is a delightful story about U of Chicago’s “pope class,” a simulation of the 1492 conclave. (Gift link New York Times)

Longread! I’ve just gotten to the part about Steven Biss’s estranged wife accusing him of having a “bastard” “secret” child and “dodecahedron of whores.” (But also she might be crazy?) (But also also did he steal all his clients’ money? I AM STILL READING!) I thought this was just going to be about him suing every reporter who ever lived, as well as “Devin Nunes’s Cow,” for “writing things that are objectively true”! (Ryan Lizza at Telos)

