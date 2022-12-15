Yesterday, Donald Trump became the butt of thousands of new jokes when he tweeted TRUTHED that today he would be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT, accompanied by the saddest video of him playing dress-up as Superman, with his head on the body of a decades-younger person with chest muscles. Pretty much since then, #MajorAnnouncement has been trending, and it's just all people making fun of Trump and speculating about what kind of stupid announcement he might be about to make.



Well, it's stupider than you could possibly imagine. He's making trading cards — DIGITAL ones! You know, NFTs, the things only the stupidest people in the world AKA his fans buy! — of him with the fake good body and the superhero costume with the comically enlarged codpiece, and they are $99. If you go to the special website, you can see that there are sweepstakes prizes available and that, again, he's just grifting the dumb hogs who love him.

Should we show it to you? It will hurt your eyeballs and your lunch! Okay, we're showing it to you, go away now if you don't want to see it, ready?

Soooooo back to the regularly scheduled reason for this post, which is that Trump's favorite/least favorite reporter Maggie Haberman and an entire panel sat on CNN this morning and just mocked the living shit out of what a loser he is right now. This has gotta sting, because he hate/loves Maggie Haberman SO MUCH.

Also because he is an unpopular, unloved, unlovable loser.

Kaitlan Collins kicked off the hurtfulness when she referred to funny polls that show Ron DeSantis being far more popular among Republican voters than Trump. She referred to "screams from Mar-a-Lago."

KAITLAN COLLINS: I feel like you can kind of hear the screams from Mar-a-Lago from here over those numbers when it comes to DeSantis.

And then Maggie Haberman cruelly said the CNN poll they were talking about looks like the other polls they've seen, and "this is clearly a trend," Trump being a loser.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: I don’t think any of this is making Donald Trump happy. And this is you know, the CNN poll looks like what we’ve seen with other polls. This is clearly a trend. Donald Trump’s calling card is strength and being seen as strong within his party. And when that starts to erode, it’s very hard for him to keep other people at bay. Now, he’s the only person who’s running right now.

And then she made fun of his lazyass do-nothing campaign that's doing nothing besides waddling to dinner with Nazis.

HABERMAN: You wouldn’t know that, Kaitlan, because he’s done no events. I don’t, I can’t really remember the last time I saw somebody announce for president and do not literally nothing. I’m told it’s going to change next month, but we’ll see what happens. But this is obviously not where Trump wanted to be.

Loser!

COLLINS: He put out a survey the other day, I should note, you know, I get all the reporters who cover Trump, like the blast emails. He put out a survey asking people where he should hold his first rally since announcing.



HABERMAN: Missed that one. OK.

Loser!

COLLINS: So clearly he hasn’t picked a location yet, but it’s been a month now to the day, I think.



HABERMAN: The rallies are expensive. I don’t know how much money he’s raising. That’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on. The rallies cost a lot of money. If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way. So we’ll see what happens.

Poor loser!

Guess this is why he's selling internet-only Pokémon cards of himself AKA some shit Barron probably made on the free version of Canva.

DON LEMON: But the announcement, I mean, it was lackluster.The energy was low. As you said, he’s not really doing anything. He keeps teasing stuff. But I mean, it’s honestly, I feel like kind of who cares? Out of sight, out of mind. It’s a little…

Low energy loser!

HABERMAN: There was a column this week by Josh Green at Bloomberg that I thought was dead on, which was that Elon Musk, of all people, is actually really hurting Donald Trump’s campaign because he’s made himself into the main character on Twitter, both as the villain and as the MAGA, you know, aligner. And if you have somebody doing Trumpian things on Twitter, why do you need Trump?

Amazing. Maggie Haberman said Donald Trump is unnecessary because Elon Musk took his place as the biggest MAGA assclown on Twitter, in other words that he's been rendered completely and totally irrelevant. More screams will come from Mar-a-Lago, we reckon.

Over at Truth Social, aside from announcing his new internet Pokémon cards, Trump is posting laughable McLaughlin polls — pacifiers, really, something for the baby to suck on and make it feel better — that purport to show he IS TOO the most popular and most loved Republican candidate in US American history.

It is almost as sad as the superhero costume. Almost .

Nothing is as sad as the superhero costume.

