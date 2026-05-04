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SoBe Smirched's avatar
SoBe Smirched
4hEdited

Be kind about Spirit, please. As I said Saturday morning, I woke to the news, and suddenly being unemployed. A lot of good people are hurting now, including me.

There’s a rally at the HQ at 1100 but I can’t bring myself to attend, because I’ll end up punching any senior leadership if any are there.

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
3h

Marcie's writing style is blossoming and mutating in a most wondrous way. There are so many gonzo-poetry touches to this piece I can't count them all. But here's my favorite -

"The country’s always had a sick addiction to the Persian punch, the Tehran tea, that old black magical power of ancient trapped sunlight."

The 'trapped sunlight' for oil thing is not Marcie's concept-coinage, but she makes most delightful use of it here, melded with 'that ol' black magic.' A wanton wicked Wiccan of wordplay, iz our Marcie.

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