Aw shucks, the love romance between Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham still appears to be on the skids. Yes, even though two weeks ago Graham HEREBY ORDERED Mitch McConnell to be nicer to Donald Trump, because Donald Trump is the king of everything and our real lord and savior and boss, and because Graham obviously misses Trump.

Here's Trump on Newsmax last night calling Graham a "RINO" who "doesn't know what the hell he's talking about." That's what Lindsey Graham gets for all his sad attempts to get back into the Love Boat with Trump.

www.youtube.com

Trump has spent his week confessing to coups and demanding the House January 6 Select Committee investigate Mike Pence for refusing to do coups for him. At Trump's greasy Hitler rally this weekend, he promised to pardon his terrorists, should he find a way to (illegally) seize power in 2024. It was all euphemisms, of course. "We will treat them fairly," said Trump, about the smelly terrorists who invaded the Capitol to help him steal the 2020 election. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."



Lindsey Graham said this weekend that what Trump said was "inappropriate."

GRAHAM: Well, I think it's inappropriate. I- I don't want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK.



And those are the words Trump caterwauled about on Newsmax:

“On Saturday at the rally, you talked about the potential – if it’s appropriate – of pardoning some of the January sixers,” said Newsmax hostRob Schmitt. “Lindsey Graham said a couple days later, he thinks that’s inappropriate. What do you think?” [...]



“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsay’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO,” he said, using the acronym for Republican In Name Only. “Lindsey’s wrong.”



And it went on from there. Trump babbled and babbled about how during the summer of racial justice protests, "every Democrat city was on fire" because of "Antifa and BLM," because that's a thing senile white Republicans believe. He praised dead terrorist Ashli Babbitt, saying nobody died on January 6 "with the exception of one young, fine woman."

"They like to say five people, but nobody died on January 6."

These are the people who died on January 6, and also later, in connection with the attacks.

Rob Schmitt, the host, replied that "nobody was intentionally killed" aside from Babbitt. Trump continued babbling about Babbitt:

“The one person who died wasAshli Babbitt,” Trump said. “She was killed by a ruthless man that never should have used his gun to shoot her.”

Yeah well if you try to bust through a door into the Speaker's lobby during a terrorist siege on the US Capitol, you might get shot to death. Shit happens. Like it says in the Bible, sometimes if ye fuck around, verily ye shall find out.

“Many of these people are not guilty,” Trump claimed. “What they’ve done to these – and in many cases, patriots, they’re soldiers, they’re policemen – what they’ve done to them compared to what they’ve done to the other side? You know, you have to have equal justice. And this isn’t equal. So I would absolutely be prepared, and Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that, because you have to have equal justice. It’s very, very unfair what’s happened to this group of people.”

One of the major themes that's coming through again and again, as news continues to break about Trump trying to literally seize voting machines and as he continues to speak out loud in public where people can hear him, is that whatever crimes against America and humanity the man has already committed, if he is allowed near power again, he will do it again, and he will do it worse. Because the GOP is sliding into outright slobbering fascism faster than anyone ever imagined possible, he'll probably be more successful next time.

None of this is even subtle, as GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has been explaining this week on Twitter:

Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election. He’d do it all again if given the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney) 1643629097

We ignore all this at our own peril.

Meanwhile, the senator from South Carolina really ought to take a good look in the mirror and admit Trump really never loved him in the first place and was just using him, therefore it'd be real nice if he'd stop fucking begging. Unfortunately, the senator from South Carolina is far too pathetic to act with any kind of dignity, so fuck it.

[ Mediaite / Washington Post ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?