With the background of Trump groaning that the country is too full and executive-ordering the suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Program — including reportedly considering revoking temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians fleeing war (Karoline Leavitt denies it) — and with American farmers hurting from USAID cuts, That Man has once again turned to the white supremacist fantasy that certain farmers in South Africa are having their land seized, and terrible things are happening to them. So they must get a rapid pathway to US citizenship:

South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding. To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!

Oh really, ANY farmer? Even the Black ones? Ho ho.

And Elon chimed in with a Tweet,

What’s wrong with all this, let us try to count the ways!

First there’s the detail that Trump cannot executive-order changes to immigration policy, not even to sell citizenship for $5 million bucks, because changing visa classifications is supposed to be Congress’s job, if any of that sort of thing matters any more.

Also, Musk’s Starlink license did not get pulled because he is white. South Africa’s Communication Authority says that actually he never applied for one. And “not allowed,” FFS. Does he expect people to believe that Coca-Cola, Ford, and Apple are illegal there because they all have white CEOs? Guess so! There is a rule in South Africa that foreign-owned telecommunications licensees must sell 30 percent of the equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups. Countries quite often have rules about foreign companies having to invest some amount of equity in local subsidiaries! Perhaps Musk would rather contract in his beloved Russia, which will helpfully “manage” a foreign company’s local subsidiary for them entirely and indefinitely, should they feel like it?

And, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly told Musk that they would be open to working out an “equity equivalent” exception, such as free internet connections to government schools and police stations. Not wanting to follow a country’s rules is not the same thing as not being allowed to operate. But it is less fun than being the world’s richest man and also playing white victim of racism, boo hoo!

And most importantly, so we saved it for last, NO ONE IS PERSECUTING WHITE PEOPLE IN SOUTH AFRICA OR CONFISCATING ANY WHITE FARMS. The apartheid government was the race-based aggressor in South Africa, DUH. The country’s homicide rate is awful, more than seven times than the US’s, but there is no evidence that anyone is racially targeting white farmers with violence, and they have not been murdered at a rate higher than anyone else, but rather the opposite. Overwhelmingly, murder victims are young Black men killed by other young, Black men. Whites make up around eight percent of the population and are the victims in roughly two per cent of murders. The government has never confiscated a single white person’s farm, and white South Africans still own 72 percent of the agricultural land in South Africa, in spite of being about eight percent of the population.

We went into this land-stealing lie more last month when Trump came out with his executive order cutting off aid to South Africa, and promoting the resettlement of “Afrikaner refugees.”

PREVIOUSLY!

White-victimization “extinction anxiety” is part of a conspiracy theory that’s been ongoing in South Africa (and in the US too) for decades to justify white dominance: White people are in danger, they are being Great Replaced and Genocided, sometimes as part of some secret plot being perpetrated by Jews/Muslims/gay frogs/Black people/Hispanics/all of the above. The Nazi Daily Stormer even runs a countdown clock to when the United States is expected to become majority non-white, and it still has 18 years to go. But in a genocide, you need victims, and bodies, hence made-up white farmer massacres. And because there’s no evidence that any of that is happening, well, that just proves the cabal and media are colluding to hide things! It’s so convenient how conspiracy theories always work that way.

In 2018, the leaders of AfroForum and prime peddlers of the conspiracy theory, Ernst Roets and CEO Kallie Kriel (he/him), had a US PR tour, where they met with Ted Cruz’s staff and John Bolton, and they scored a real coup: Roets made an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, and dazzled him with claims like the South African government was “seizing land from his own citizens because they are the wrong skin color” and that farmers were being “targeted in a wave of barbaric and horrifying murders” and “tortured to death on farms in unusual ratios.”

And not too long after that, grootbaas himself Tweeted,

The Afrikaners’ self-pity tour caught the eye of Rupert Murdoch too, and his papers picked up the claim that “white South African farmers are murdered every week” and are “killed at four times the rate of the wider community,” citing Roets as their only source. Peter Dutton, Australia’s home affairs, immigration and border protection minister, took the bait and talked about granting white South African farmers “humanitarian” visas. But he was quickly mocked and shamed, and the government retracted his statement.

From the Daily Mail, March 2018

You’d think peddling these lies would discredit Ernst Roets, but no! He just happened to appear on Tucker Carlson’s show last week, again, for at least the third time. Hey, did you forget all about ball-tannin’ Little Lord Fishsticks? He still has a YouTube show, supported by the Heritage Foundation. He still constantly makes a face like a dog caught crapping on the rug, and he’s somehow gotten even more openly white supremacist, when he’s not busy just asking questions about abortions causing hurricanes.

And now Carlson is endorsing the idea of a “white homeland.” He marveled on Wednesday, “Every other group in the world has a right to its own homeland except white people? What? Explain how that makes sense,” and pronounced that the atrocities against farmers (which are not happening) are “far more [racist] than apartheid ever was.” And of course Carlson brought up Rhodesia. “I watched what happened in Rhodesia, and it became Zimbabwe in 1980, and something identical happened.” White supremacists are obsessed with Rhodesia, because they love rooting for lost-cause racist colonial regimes, and Zimbabwe’s post-colonial struggles are presented as some kind of proof that it was better off as a colony.

South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that there were 21,000 deaths from political violence from apartheid, and the country was blighted by white-supremacist terrorist bombings. Protestors were massacred, including schoolchildren.

But it’s a whole new world of acceptance for racist conspiracy theorists now!

Let us now all enjoy this South African guy calling Elon and Trump TWWWAAAHHTS, because it is fun. And also maybe we should study up on What to Expect When You’re Expecting To Be South Africa last century, because that sure sounds like what a certain pair of hair weaves would like to have happen.

[NY Times gift link / Harper’s]

