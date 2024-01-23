When last we left the MAGA mad House, Speaker Mike Johnson was close to a deal with Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden on border security. Republicans consider the situation at the border a national crisis but not so much of one that they’d disobey their master Donald Trump and give Biden a major win right before an election they’re just gonna try to steal again anyway.

This weekend, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota admitted that Trump is opposed to any border deal while Biden’s still in office. He’s like Richard Nixon sabotaging Vietnam peace talks, except Trump doesn’t bother with back channels.

“I do think, you know, [Trump’s] in a campaign,” Cramer told CNN’s Manu Raju. “He’s the presumptive nominee as far as I’m concerned. His opponent will be the current president. And so he’s probably … I haven’t talked to him, but he’s probably thinking about Joe Biden victories.”

Is Cramer sure Trump’s not thinking “camel” or confusing Biden with Nikki Haley (she just has one of those faces)? Yes, we get it. Trump’s evil. Do we have to chat about it all day? He doesn’t care if people suffer so long as it personally benefits him.

However, Cramer sympathizes with the devil’s position. “He’s right in that sense,” he continued. “If Joe Biden suddenly got religion and supported a border deal [reducing] flow of immigration, it’d be good for him politically.”

Or it might even be good for the nation itself. Both things can be true. Cramer should recall that candidate Biden didn’t pressure then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi against passing COVID relief back in 2020 because he thought it would “benefit” Trump politically. Biden wouldn’t have even considered it. He puts the country first, and it’s appalling that almost half the country still supports the sociopath.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw was willing to extract concessions from Democrats on border security in exchange for Ukraine aid. This is what functioning adults might call a “negotiation,” but now MAGA extremists won’t accept any deal, especially if there’s Ukraine aid attached.

“That’s a pretty tough position to stand by,” Crenshaw said. “ … We get meaningful border policy for Ukraine aid and you’re not going to vote for that? You want Russia to win more than you want border policy changes? You defend that. Some people say, ‘Well, Biden wants it now because it’s helpful to him politically.’ OK, I want border security.”

Crenshaw’s definitely off the Trump VP short list, but Sen. Marco Rubio seems desperate for an audition. Here’s what he told Manu Raju Monday: “What [the White House wants] is for the bill to fail in the House so they can go around saying we tried to fix the border, but it was Republicans in the House, those crazy MAGA Republicans, who blocked it. That’s what they're really trying to set up here and use it as a way to get the Ukraine money.”

That’s a cynical interpretation of events, which Rubio followed up with a cynical lie. He later posted on social media: “How can there be a ‘border security deal’ with a Biden Administration that just went all the way to the Supreme Court to stop border security?”

Rubio’s referring to the Supreme Court ruling (narrowly!) that the federal government is in charge of US border security. Rubio went to law school, so he should have some passing awareness of the Supremacy Clause. General Sherman reclaiming Fort Sumter didn’t mean that Abraham Lincoln opposed naval security.

Monday, on the Senate floor, Mitch McConnell said that the current deal represents the “most substantial border security agreement in 30 years.” Although Trump has told his droogs to reject a deal unless it’s “perfect” and gives them “everything” they want, McConnell keeps pointing out this might be their last chance for one: Democrats won’t support a major border deal if Trump is president, since all his “solutions” for immigrations have the stench of jackboots.

Meanwhile, Ukraine remains in great peril. It does seem as if Trump’s Republicans aren’t simply an opposition party but a hostile destabilizing force in our democracy.

