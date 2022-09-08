Having a president who was a career criminal sucked a lot, but the aftermath does have its rewards. Every day we get a new thrill as the dorsal fin of some investigation of President Crime Boss peeks above the water. Today's sighting comes to us courtesy of the New York Times and ABC , which report that the grand jury investigating the lead up to the Capitol Riot has subpoenaed multiple witnesses to spill the dirt on Trump's Save America Political Action Committee, which hoovered up hundreds of millions of dollars flogging lies about election fraud.

Being a "leadership PAC," Save America is functionally a slush fundwhich allows Trump to collect $5,000 per donor and use it almost any way he likes. The PAC has paid Kimberly Guilfoyle $60,000 for a five minute speech on the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, and forked over $1 million to Mark Meadows's employer about five minutes before Meadows told the House January 6 Select Committee to get bent. It's also been criticized for rapacious, misleading fundraising practices in its aggressive emails. We're going to abbreviate it here as SAP, for obvious reasons.

“Small-dollar donors use scarce disposable income to support candidates and causes of their choosing to make their voices heard, and those donors deserve the truth about what those funds will be used for,” committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said . “Throughout the committee’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the ‘big lie,’ there was the ‘big rip-off.’ ”

According to ABC, the SAP subpoenas are "specifically seeking to understand the timeline of Save America's formation , the organization's fundraising activities, and how money is both received and spent by the Trump-aligned PAC."

The Times even managed to shake loose some names:

Among the roughly half-dozen current and former Trump aides in the White House and the 2020 presidential campaign who are said to have received subpoenas this week were Beau Harrison, an aide to Mr. Trump in the White House and in his post-presidency, and William S. Russell , who similarly worked in the West Wing and now for Mr. Trump’s personal office, according to several people familiar with the events.

It also says the subpoenas show that a veteran fraud prosecutor is working this part of the investigation. Which is delightful!

And, in what may or may not be a coincidence of timing, the Lincoln Project put out an ad mocking the MAGA rubes for getting suckered out of their hard-earned cash with promises of returning their Dear Leader to the White House.

“This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning.” — The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1662646151

Trump reacted with his usual gravitas and aplomb.

"The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016," he screeched into the airless vacuum of his Truth Social site. "The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for 'Trump' ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to 'false advertise,' and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!"

LOL, sure buddy. Gonna sue Tuckums and Sean and the Money Honey and Judge Boxwine and those Botoxed Kurvy Kouch sycophants. You bet!

