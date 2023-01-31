Ron DeSantis said something kinda funny about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin recently:

“Desantis criticizes Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin: “Trump was very positive about Putin. I think that reality has set in that this is not going to work out that way, and you’re better off dealing with Putin by being strong.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1675168427

DeSantis ticked through other presidents' approaches to Vladimir Putin, and when he got to Trump, he kinda threw his hands up and said, "Trump was VERY positive about Putin!" His point was how foolish that was.

Meanwhile, literally yesterday, Trump "truthed" this, on his cheap Twitter knockoff Truth Social:

Unbelievable.

It's mostly babbling, as usual, his demented brain just landing on words and names and conspiracy theories he's been trained to get mad about. "Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page!" Sure, buddy. Before we move on though, it's important to not let "Charles McGonigal" slide by. He's going to say the guy who went to work for the Russian oligarch Paul Manafort was working for means DEEP STATE oppressing Trump? We feel strongly that is unlikely!

But even now he is such anti-American scum that he thinks it's a good idea to remind us of that day in Helsinki, when he publicly sided with Putin over American intelligence. Putin, a man anyone could see was playing his obvious weaknesses like a fiddle, and grinning while he did it. As Steve Benen reminds us, Trump also took the interpreter's notes that day, and the general feeling afterward in the intelligence community was that Trump was not on America's side.

Here is the text of Trump's post if you cannot read it:

Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our “Intelligence” lowlifes. My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the form of James Comey, [Andrew] McCabe (whose wife was being helped out by Crooked Hillary while Crooked was under investigation!), [John] Brennan, Peter Strzok (whose wife is at the SEC) & his lover, Lisa Page. Now add [Charles] McGonigal & other slime to the list. Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?

Any real American would choose the American intelligence community over Putin.

If you scroll up and down Trump's social media feed, you see that he's bragging quite a lot about comments he recently made that if Joe Biden would just ask him, he could end the Russia/Ukraine war in 24 hours, and he's posting links to slobbering news coverage of those remarks from his favorite rightwing propaganda sources. One article quotes Kremlin spox Dmitry Peskov being very outraged that the United States is sending Ukraine the tanks it needs, and misshapen face Charlie Kirk being very outraged that the United States is sending Ukraine the tanks it needs. The tanks are a huge deal, definitely, and they pave the way for Germany and others in Europe to also send Ukraine tanks and other arms it needs.

"FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES," Trump screamed last week on Truth Social.

Oh, how they panic whenever there is a development that looks good for Ukraine and bad for Russia. (Reminder: Russia attacked Ukraine unprovoked because Putin has delusions in his brain that Ukraine does not exist, and because Putin is consumed with shame over the rotting husk of nothingness Russia has become in the last several decades and dreams of lording over a "Russian world" that does not exist. Much of this is due to his shitty leadership.)

Trump also posted a link to an op-ed from the same rightwing rag, referring to Trump's demands to end the war as an "executive call" and approvingly quoting The Art of the Deal . We don't know anything about the author, but like so many rightwing pundits, she comes across as very homeschooled.

Obviously Trump isn't going to just give Joe Biden the keys to his Art of the Deal that would end the war in 24 hours. (Definitely not before Joe Biden apologizes for RIGGED and LAPTOP and BURISMA!)

But thanks to Donald Dumbfuck Junior, we know what the plan is. Surprise, it is to "peace deal" Ukraine by cutting off all funding and forcing Ukraine to come to the negotiating table with Russia. (Reminder: Russia attacked Ukraine unprovoked because Putin has delusions in his brain that Ukraine does not exist, and because Putin is consumed with shame over the rotting husk of nothingness Russia has become in the last several decades and dreams of lording over a "Russian world" that does not exist. Much of this is due to his shitty leadership.)

(Yes, we meant to type those sentences twice.)

You should watch this clip, and then watch it again on silent just to watch Junior talk with his hands, it is funny as shit:

“Junior reveals that his dad’s plan to end the war is to force Ukraine to the negotiating table with Russia by cutting off all US aid.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1675027705

In the clip, Junior is furious that the media never reports about any of Russia's "strategic victories" and only focuses on Ukraine's. He is furious Ukraine keeps asking for weapons. "Where does the blank check stop!" He quotes his father saying the war is never going to end, saying that's just another thing "Trump's been right about." (Yes, he refers to his father as "Trump" instead of as "dad" or "person who loves me.")

And then he says:

JUNIOR: Until we say "enough is enough," no one's coming to the table! Until we say we're not funding this crap anymore, no one has an incentive to negotiate!

"This crap." (Reminder: "This crap" is that Russia attacked Ukraine unprovoked because Vladimir Putin has delusions in his brain that Ukraine does not exist, and because Putin is consumed with shame over the rotting husk of nothingness Russia has become in the last several decades and dreams of lording over a "Russian world" that does not exist. Much of this is due to his shitty leadership.)

In summary and in conclusion, the Trump plan is for America to fuck Ukraine over and "force" it to come to Russia (the country that attacked it) and beg it to stop, giving away whatever sovereign Ukrainian territory or treasure Russia wants in the process.

In other words, everything Putin wanted when he invaded Ukraine unprovoked and started bombing babies.

In related news, here's Russian TV star Tucker Carlson shitting bricks last week because people are now talking about Ukraine taking Crimea back, after Russia stole it in 2014. "Russian Crimea," he repeats over and over again, like that makes it more real.

“Tucker: But taking Russian Crimea from Russia…” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1674697137

