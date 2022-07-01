If there's one thing that Donald Trump hates, it's lying.

HAHAHAHA we are silly on Fridays, particularly when every goddamn thing is on fire thanks to the Supreme Court. But we can't help but laugh at the guy who drew a dick on a weather map — and lied about literally everything his whole life — throwing a tantrum about Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the House January 6 Select Committee.

Mediaite reprinted that weirdo's latest rant from his janky, knock-off social media platform :

Social Climber Hutchinson lied about my attack on our great Secret Service, lied about her writing the White House note, lied about my throwing food at a wall in the Oval Office, & lied about my wanting to be surrounded by “people with guns” during my “Go Peacefully and Patriotically” speech (how crazy is that?), yet no guns were found in the Capitol. These lies, among others, were made UNDER OATH. What is the Justice Department going to do about this? Do we have a two tiered system of Justice?



Cassidy Hutchinson also forgot to tell the Unselects that she was desperate to go to Florida with certain others of the Trump staff, long after January 6th had come and gone. If I was so evil, why did she fight so hard to stay a part of the MAGA TEAM? This is all documented in writing! Why did it take her so long to tell (make up!) these ridiculous and obviously Fake Stories, even after previously sitting for four long depositions? Was it, just maybe, her brand new lawyer? Lying under oath???

Wow! Really miss waking up to this shit every morning in life ... said no one EVER. Good to know that lying to Congress is bad now. Heads up, Roger Stone!

President Crime Boss's tighty-whities are in a bunch after Mark Meadows's former top aide testified about all the insane shit he did trying to hold onto power after losing the election. But his rants about Hutchinson's choice of lawyer are particularly reminiscent of the mafia don he fancies himself.

Because Hutchinson's former counsel, Stefan Passantino, has represented Trump for a long time and in multiple capacities. Passantino was Trump's White House ethics lawyer (a contradiction in terms if there ever was one). He fought to keep Trump's tax returns from both Congress and prosecutors in Manhattan. He's represented the Trump Organization and the Trump campaign . And not for nothing, but one of Trump's many money groups was paying Passantino for his services. In fact, Trump has been footing the bill for a whole lotta witnesses here.

Tell us, New York Times !

According to financial disclosures, in May alone, Mr. Trump’s “Save America” political action committee paid about $200,000 to law firms. That including $75,000 to JPRowley Law, which represents Cleta Mitchell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has filed suit to try to block the committee’s subpoena, and $50,000 to Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, which has represented Stephen K. Bannon, a close ally of the former president who refused to meet with the panel and has been charged with criminal contempt. The managing partner at the firm representing Mr. Bannon declined to comment.

Neat-o! It's really too bad that Hutchinson "changed her story" once her lawyer wasn't a MAGA loyalist on Trump's payroll.

Meanwhile, Trump's not the only one whipping out the old checkbook. In the wake of news reports that Sidney Powell's "charity" Defending the Republic is subsidizing lawyers for the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy, prosecutors are now asking whether there's anything hinky about the arrangement, specifically, if the defendants understand the potential conflicts here. Because the government really doesn't want to score a conviction only to have these militia assholes turn around and appeal on the theory that they had ineffective assistance of counsel because their lawyers were serving two masters.

But how did Cassidy Hutchinson wind up with a new attorney? Turns out, her buddy Alyssa Farah, who worked alongside her in the Trump White House, put her in touch with alternative counsel after Hutchinson said, "There is more I want to share that was not asked in these settings, how do we do this?"

“JUST NOW: @Alyssafarah on conversations w/ Cassidy Hutchinson: "She did her interview, complied with the committee but shared with me, 'There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings, how do we do this?' And in that process she got a new attorney of her own."” — New Day (@New Day) 1656588075

Farah connected Hutchinson with Rep. Liz Cheney, who led her to Jody Hunt, whom Trump himself nominated in 2018 to head the Civil Division at the Justice Department. Hunt is a longtime ally of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (speaking of Trumpland roadkill) who cycled in and out of the DOJ for decades, eventually returning as Sessions's chief of staff in 2017. In July of 2020, Hunt resigned from the Civil Division and returned to private practice. It's not clear whether this resignation had something to do with Bill Barr's attempt in June of 2020 to Saturday Night Massacre the Southern District of New York and make Geoffrey Berman, then the US Attorney at SDNY, the head of the Civil Division. But shortly thereafter, a relatively unknown environmental lawyer named Jeffrey Clark found himself in charge of the division ... and the rest is history.

TL, DR? Trump's pissed that a witness quit taking his money and started saying stuff he didn't like. And he's actually admitting it in public.

[ Mediaite / Independent / NYT ]

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!



Wonkette is ad-free thanks to readers like you who SEND US MONEY, HONEY. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?