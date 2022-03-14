Donald Trump visited Florence, South Carolina, Saturday for another unhinged hate rally and lied some more about winning the 2020 election he lost like a loser. He asked the crowd of MAGA sycophants to lay down their lives in the fight against critical race theory, so yeah, standard race war race rhetoric. We try not to give oxygen to his sick delusions, but Trump also turned his rage on South Carolina GOP Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice. He declared to the MAGA mob, "Thankfully this June you have the chance to dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with two rock-solid, America first champions."

Trump has endorsed Mace's and Rice’s primary opponents; in response Mace filmed a pathetic video in front of Trump Tower praising Trump’s record, which was pointless because Trump only cares about personal adoration. At the rally, Trump demonstrated his typical level of grace about that humiliating spectacle.

PREVIOUSLY: Nancy Mace Doesn’t Need Trump, She’s Got Her Trader Joe’s Wine And Her Dignity.

From the Independent:

"She went to New York and stood in front of the magnificent Trump Tower — has anyone ever heard of Trump Tower — and did a commercial insinuating that I was endorsing her,” he said. “She’s standing over in front of Trump Tower in New York. I’m saying ‘can you believe this?’ It was untruthful just like everything else she does.”

He slammed “Crazy Nancy Mace" for voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress, and called her a “terrible person who has no idea what she’s doing.” The audience of Republican voters booed Mace, which probably isn’t good for her re-election prospects.

"She's a terrible person" -- Trump goads his audience into booing Republicans Nancy Mace and Tom Rice in their home state of South Carolinapic.twitter.com/8JgfBXjdsU — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1647132461

Trump’s preferred candidate for Mace’s seat is Katie Arrington, who lost the 2018 race against Democrat Joe Cunningham. During her speech before Trump took the stage, Arrington said, “I’ve been waiting a couple of weeks to see Big Daddy come home.” So, yeah, gross.

According to a recent survey from Remington Research Group, Arrington apparently destroys Mace 51 to 33 percent when voters learn Trump’s endorsed her. It’s not hard to imagine that’s the case, considering Trump’s enduring strength among South Carolina Republicans.

As for Tom Rice, though he voted to reject the Electoral College votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, he was one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second annual impeachment. Trump dismissed him as a "total fool" and a “disaster.” He claimed Rice is "respected by no one, he's laughed at in Washington, he was never thought highly of in Washington.” It sounds like Trump’s describing himself, not Rice.

Rice released a pretty hot statement after Trump’s attack:

Trump is here because, like no one else I've ever met, he is consumed by spite. I took one vote he didn't like and now he's chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what.



If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on reelection, then Russell Fry is your candidate.



If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it's hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote.

So now Rice recognizes that Trump is a spiteful would-be tyrant. That was obvious when Rice was enabling Trump’s coup efforts. But at least he’s drawn the line at further debasement, unlike Nancy Mace, who insists she’s “the only candidate in this race that has a record that is reflective of the policies that [Trump] supports.” She’s referring to the boilerplate GOP economic and foreign policies Trump rubberstamped. That’s how Republicans like Mace justify their continuing support of this madman.

Rice at least understands that Trump’s current agenda is spite-centered.

Trump’s endorsed candidate to primary “RINO traitor” Rep. Nancy Mace in SC, at the Trump rally today, says she has 4 priorities if elected: 1. Fire Fauci, 2. Abolish Dept of Ed, 3. Impeach Biden, and 4. Open Hunter Biden’s laptop.pic.twitter.com/THcjXBbfzt — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1647113757

At the rally, Arrington listed her four priorities if she unseats Mace: “First thing we need to do when we get [to DC] is fire [Dr. Anthony] Fauci. Second thing: Get rid of the Department of Federal Education [ sic ], and third thing, start impeaching [President Joe] Biden and open Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

This is not an agenda that will benefit South Carolinians in any measurable way, but it certainly plays to Republicans’ seething resentment and persecution complex. That’s all the GOP is today.

Rice and Mace should start applying in advance for correspondent slots on MSNBC.

[ Newsweek / Independent ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?